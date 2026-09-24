Team USA Presidents Cup Uniforms - how you can get the apparel worn during the 2026 event
With the gear available for everyone to buy, I've picked some of my favorite pieces from Team USA's gear at the 2026 Presidents Cup.
The 2026 Presidents Cup takes place from the 24th September to the 27th at Medinah Country Club in the United States. The home team this year has won the previous ten iterations of the event and what's great about this year is you can actually buy the apparel and gear that will get worn by the team.
Designed by B.Draddy and Zero Restriction, the USA team will receive polos and layering elements including cashmere sweaters, quarter zips and vests from the former brand. The latter brand will provide outerwear in the form of waterproof jackets, vests and accessories. Every piece will be embroidered with the Presidents Cup logo and the USA flag as well.
I've actually tested a lot of different products from the two brands and I can attest the quality is outstanding so clearly there has been no compromise in terms of apparel performance here. I've collated some of my absolute top picks from Team USA's gear and included links on how you can buy below. (My personal favorites are the CB polo, Elliott layer, and the Z2000 Jacket).
“We’re excited to welcome B. Draddy and Zero Restriction back after a job well done outfitting us in 2024 at Royal Montreal,” said Brandt Snedeker, 2026 U.S. Team Captain. “They understand what our players need—gear that looks great, performs at the highest level and gives our guys the confidence to go out and play their best golf. I remember how important that was when I was playing team golf. It may sound simple, but when you’re comfortable and confident in what you’re wearing, it can make a difference. I was able to be very involved in the design process and with feedback from our players, I think we’ve landed on uniforms our team will be proud to wear at Medinah this September.”
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.