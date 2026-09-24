Team USA Presidents Cup Uniforms - how you can get the apparel worn during the 2026 event

The 2026 Presidents Cup takes place from the 24th September to the 27th at Medinah Country Club in the United States. The home team this year has won the previous ten iterations of the event and what's great about this year is you can actually buy the apparel and gear that will get worn by the team.

Designed by B.Draddy and Zero Restriction, the USA team will receive polos and layering elements including cashmere sweaters, quarter zips and vests from the former brand. The latter brand will provide outerwear in the form of waterproof jackets, vests and accessories. Every piece will be embroidered with the Presidents Cup logo and the USA flag as well.

I've actually tested a lot of different products from the two brands and I can attest the quality is outstanding so clearly there has been no compromise in terms of apparel performance here. I've collated some of my absolute top picks from Team USA's gear and included links on how you can buy below. (My personal favorites are the CB polo, Elliott layer, and the Z2000 Jacket).

“We’re excited to welcome B. Draddy and Zero Restriction back after a job well done outfitting us in 2024 at Royal Montreal,” said Brandt Snedeker, 2026 U.S. Team Captain. “They understand what our players need—gear that looks great, performs at the highest level and gives our guys the confidence to go out and play their best golf. I remember how important that was when I was playing team golf. It may sound simple, but when you’re comfortable and confident in what you’re wearing, it can make a difference. I was able to be very involved in the design process and with feedback from our players, I think we’ve landed on uniforms our team will be proud to wear at Medinah this September.”