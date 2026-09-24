International Team Presidents Cup Uniforms - how you can get the apparel worn during the 2026 event
With the gear available for everyone to buy, I've picked some of my favorite pieces from the International gear at the 2026 Presidents Cup.
The 2026 Presidents Cup takes place from the 24th September to the 27th at Medinah Country Club in the United States. Looking to wrestle back the Cup after 10 consecutive losses, the International team features the world's best from countries like Australia, South Africa, Japan, South Korea and so on.
Just like the Team USA apparel, the International gear is designed by B.Draddy and Zero Restriction and we can actually buy it which is great to see. B.Draddy will provide the team with polo shirts, and layering options including cashmere sweaters, quarter zips and vests, whilst Zero Restriction will provide the waterproof jackets, rain pants and vests as well as some other pieces. Every piece will be embroidered with the Presidents Cup logo and the International Shield as well, which has become the teams logo for the previous few events.
I've actually tested a lot of different products from the two brands and I can attest the quality is outstanding so clearly there has been no compromise in terms of apparel performance here. Below are some of my top picks from the International team gear, and my personal favorites are the 007 Cashmere sweater, Marsay top and TKO Hoodie.
“One of the greatest privileges of being International Team Captain is finding ways to unite 12 players from different countries, backgrounds and cultures,” said Geoff Ogilvy, 2026 International Team Captain. “Designing the team uniforms is a unique opportunity to help foster that connection. We wanted to create something that brings the players together, reflects the pride we have in the Shield and reinforces the sense that we're competing for something bigger than ourselves. B. Draddy and Zero Restriction did an outstanding job creating a collection that reflects who we are as a team while also giving the players the performance and comfort they expect. When our guys arrive at Medinah, they stop competing as individuals and become part of something bigger than themselves, and these uniforms reinforce that connection and pride.”
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