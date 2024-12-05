Save $100 On One Of The Best Drivers I’ve Ever Hit
With this driver in their hands, women can step on the tee with confidence, and even better, knowing they got it at a reduced price!
If you’re in the market for one of the best golf drivers for women that’s effortless to hit from the get-go and delivers impressive results, then act now because you can save yourself $100 dollars with this great offer from Callaway.
Callaway Women's Paradym Ai Smoke MAX Fast Driver
Was $599.99 Now $499.99
This is a luxurious looking club that delivers on what it promises, in particular accuracy and incredible forgiveness. For women with a slower swing speed looking for an easy-to-hit driver that provides effortless distance, especially when struck well, take advantage of this discount - it will be a worthwhile investment.
Read our full Callaway Women's Pardym Ai Smoke MAX Fast driver review
After testing the Paradym Ai Smoke Max Fast driver with a 10.5 loft, I can confidently say that it lives up to all the hype of a club that is designed for women seeking a lightweight, easy-to-launch club that delivers on performance.
Aesthetically, this driver is a stunner. The dark, smokey gray carbon crown is sleek and subtle, while the lighter gray sole with its mottled effect and striking blue swing-weight adds a touch of luxury. The women’s flex graphite shaft complements the look, creating a stylish yet unfussy club that’s easy on the eye.
Performance-wise, forgiveness is where this driver truly shines. Callaway’s Ai Smart Face, built using player data and machine learning, ensures sweet spots all over the face. Even on less-than-perfect strikes, the ball flew straight and far.
Though it’s a lightweight club, the balanced weight distribution gave me confidence, and considering I had minimal practice before testing it, I was thrilled to see my drives consistently soaring down the fairway.
For women with slower swing speeds, this might be just the driver you're looking for to give your game a boost in 2025.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
