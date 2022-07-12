Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

(opens in new tab) FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

WAS $499.00 NOW $399.20 Grab a saving of nearly $100 on the FlightScope Mevo, one of the most hi-tech launch monitors in the business, that is almost the size of a mobile phone!

Save Nearly $100 On The FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor This Amazon Prime Day

It's no secret that golf launch monitors will set you back a pretty penny, with some of the best launch monitors (opens in new tab) costing upwards of around $10,000. While they are pricey bits of kit, they are fantastic tools that give golfers access to data on every aspect of the interaction between club and ball as well as the resulting ball flight. That's why we're very excited to see that Amazon is offering a 20% discount on the FlightScope Mevo launch monitor during Prime Day (opens in new tab). This device normally retails at $499, but you can save yourself just under $100, which you use could put towards, maybe a new rangefinder (opens in new tab) or a golf push cart (opens in new tab).

The first thing to note about this launch monitor is just how small it is. The Mevo is very compact, more so than its sister model the Mevo+ launch monitor and it is this design that sets it apart from many other portable launch monitors (opens in new tab) on the market. It can be set up indoors, at the range or even behind you when you tee off for a round.

Despite it being one of the smaller launch monitors on the market, the Mevo still offers everything most golfers would need from a launch monitor. Thanks to its 3D Doppler radar technology, the Mevo provides users with eight data parameters that you can use to assess your swing. These include carry distance, club head speed, spin rate, ball speed, launch angle, smash factor, apex height and flight time.

What we really like about FlightScope's technology is that it provides players with almost instantaneous feedback on how they are hitting the ball. The data it presents is both reliable and accurate, making it perfect for any golfer looking to work on their ball striking (opens in new tab). The launch monitor links up to the FlightScope app, which has a customizable interface that allows players to view the data in the way that's best for them. You can also use the app to record your swing, see averages for each of your clubs and view 2D trajectories of each shot.

FlightScope products have always been easy to use and accurate, two of the most important factors when looking to purchase a launch monitor. So what are you waiting for! Grab a bargain and save yourself nearly $100 on the Mevo during Prime Day (opens in new tab).