Save Nearly $100 On The FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor This Amazon Prime Day
Looking for a reliable launch monitor on a budget? Grab a bargain on the FlightScope Mevo, one of the best portable monitors on the market
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
WAS $499.00 NOW $399.20
Grab a saving of nearly $100 on the FlightScope Mevo, one of the most hi-tech launch monitors in the business, that is almost the size of a mobile phone!
Save Nearly $100 On The FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor This Amazon Prime Day
It's no secret that golf launch monitors will set you back a pretty penny, with some of the best launch monitors (opens in new tab) costing upwards of around $10,000. While they are pricey bits of kit, they are fantastic tools that give golfers access to data on every aspect of the interaction between club and ball as well as the resulting ball flight. That's why we're very excited to see that Amazon is offering a 20% discount on the FlightScope Mevo launch monitor during Prime Day (opens in new tab). This device normally retails at $499, but you can save yourself just under $100, which you use could put towards, maybe a new rangefinder (opens in new tab) or a golf push cart (opens in new tab).
The first thing to note about this launch monitor is just how small it is. The Mevo is very compact, more so than its sister model the Mevo+ launch monitor and it is this design that sets it apart from many other portable launch monitors (opens in new tab) on the market. It can be set up indoors, at the range or even behind you when you tee off for a round.
Despite it being one of the smaller launch monitors on the market, the Mevo still offers everything most golfers would need from a launch monitor. Thanks to its 3D Doppler radar technology, the Mevo provides users with eight data parameters that you can use to assess your swing. These include carry distance, club head speed, spin rate, ball speed, launch angle, smash factor, apex height and flight time.
What we really like about FlightScope's technology is that it provides players with almost instantaneous feedback on how they are hitting the ball. The data it presents is both reliable and accurate, making it perfect for any golfer looking to work on their ball striking (opens in new tab). The launch monitor links up to the FlightScope app, which has a customizable interface that allows players to view the data in the way that's best for them. You can also use the app to record your swing, see averages for each of your clubs and view 2D trajectories of each shot.
FlightScope products have always been easy to use and accurate, two of the most important factors when looking to purchase a launch monitor. So what are you waiting for! Grab a bargain and save yourself nearly $100 on the Mevo during Prime Day (opens in new tab).
FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
WAS $499.00 NOW $399.20
Grab a saving of nearly $100 on the FlightScope Mevo, one of the most hi-tech launch monitors in the business, that is almost the size of a mobile phone!
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
-
-
Which Is Cheaper: Being A Golf Club Member Or A Non-Member?
Is golf cheaper as a member or non-member of a golf club? We weigh up the cost-related factors to consider when deciding whether to join or not to join...
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Paul Lawrie To Hit Opening Tee Shot At 150th Open
The 1999 Champion Golfer of the Year will get the 150th Open underway on Thursday morning
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Get As Much As 38% Off On Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls Right Now
Looking for a premium performing golf ball that won't break the bank? Then this deal on Amazon Prime Day is for you
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Looking For A Cheap Golf Rangefinder? Get 40% Off This Popular Model On Prime Day
Grab yourself a bargain on the Mileseey Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder during Amazon Prime Day
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
5 Reasons Why You Should Start Practicing With Headphones
Often get distracted while hitting balls on the range? Perhaps wearing headphones could provide the added focus you require
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
A Five Star Launch Monitor For Less Than £200? Yes It Is Possible On Amazon Prime Day
Check out this huge offer on one of the best portable launch monitors in the business.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Get 20% Off This Editor's Choice Push Cart During Amazon Prime Day
In the market for a new golf trolley? Grab a bargain on the BagBoy Nitron golf push cart during prime day
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Our Favorite Package Set Is 30% Off On Amazon Prime Day
If you want to get into the game or you know someone who does, this package set deal is the one for you.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Get These TaylorMade Golf Balls For Less Than £1 Per Ball On Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is a perfect time to pick up some great deals, with these TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022's being a perfect example
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Want Titleist Pro V1s? Get Them With 20% Off At Amazon
Amazon Grab yourself an incredible bargain on one of the best golf balls in the business during Amazon Prime Day
By Ed Carruthers • Published