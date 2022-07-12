Save Nearly $100 On The FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor This Amazon Prime Day

Looking for a reliable launch monitor on a budget? Grab a bargain on the FlightScope Mevo, one of the best portable monitors on the market

Save Nearly $100 On The FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor This Amazon Prime Day
(Image credit: Flightscope)
Ed Carruthers
By
published
(opens in new tab)

FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
WAS $499.00 NOW $399.20 

Grab a saving of nearly $100 on the FlightScope Mevo, one of the most hi-tech launch monitors in the business, that is almost the size of a mobile phone! 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Save Nearly $100 On The FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor This Amazon Prime Day   

It's no secret that golf launch monitors will set you back a pretty penny, with some of the best launch monitors (opens in new tab) costing upwards of around $10,000. While they are pricey bits of kit, they are fantastic tools that give golfers access to data on every aspect of the interaction between club and ball as well as the resulting ball flight. That's why we're very excited to see that Amazon is offering a 20% discount on the FlightScope Mevo launch monitor during Prime Day (opens in new tab). This device normally retails at $499, but you can save yourself just under $100, which you use could put towards, maybe a new rangefinder (opens in new tab) or a golf push cart (opens in new tab).

The first thing to note about this launch monitor is just how small it is. The Mevo is very compact, more so than its sister model the Mevo+ launch monitor and it is this design that sets it apart from many other portable launch monitors (opens in new tab) on the market. It can be set up indoors, at the range or even behind you when you tee off for a round. 

Despite it being one of the smaller launch monitors on the market, the Mevo still offers everything most golfers would need from a launch monitor. Thanks to its 3D Doppler radar technology, the Mevo provides users with eight data parameters that you can use to assess your swing. These include carry distance, club head speed, spin rate, ball speed, launch angle, smash factor, apex height and flight time. 

What we really like about FlightScope's technology is that it provides players with almost instantaneous feedback on how they are hitting the ball. The data it presents is both reliable and accurate, making it perfect for any golfer looking to work on their ball striking (opens in new tab). The launch monitor links up to the FlightScope app, which has a customizable interface that allows players to view the data in the way that's best for them. You can also use the app to record your swing, see averages for each of your clubs and view 2D trajectories of each shot. 

FlightScope products have always been easy to use and accurate, two of the most important factors when looking to purchase a launch monitor. So what are you waiting for! Grab a bargain and save yourself nearly $100 on the Mevo during Prime Day (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
WAS $499.00 NOW $399.20 

Grab a saving of nearly $100 on the FlightScope Mevo, one of the most hi-tech launch monitors in the business, that is almost the size of a mobile phone! 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Ed Carruthers
Ed Carruthers

Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.  

He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association. 

Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan. 

When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.  

More about Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.