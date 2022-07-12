Looking For A Cheap Golf Rangefinder? Get 40% Off This Popular Model On Prime Day

Looking For A Cheap Golf Rangefinder? Get 40% Off This Popular Model
Get 40% Off One Of The Best Budget Laser Rangefinders During Amazon Prime Day

It can be very hard to find value for your money when purchasing hi-tech golf gear, with laser rangefinders being some of the most expensive pieces of equipment in the business. Typically, golf laser rangefinders cost between £150-£250 but we've got a fantastic deal here that you're not going to want to pass up. During Amazon Prime Day you can get 40% off one of the best budget laser rangefinders (opens in new tab), the Mileseey Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder. That's right, this laser was already ranked as one of our best cheap rangefinders and you can grab an extra £48 saving on top of the modest £119.99 RRP. We're all looking at ways to make golf more affordable right now and this is an easy one.

The Mileseey rangefinder has a lightweight and ergonomic design that makes it easy to hold and point at your target. It features a soft wrapped non-slip material that is great for sweaty hands (opens in new tab) and can be retrieved quickly from its premium durable zipper pouch when you want to play a shot. That pouch can be secured to your bag thanks to a carabiner clip and is a durable, hard-wearing protective case. It also comes with a lithium battery which the brand states can power the device for a whopping 3000 uses. 

Turning now to its digital features and we were very impressed by the Mileseey's Advanced Flag Acquisition Technology. This locks you straight onto the pin and provides a reading within seconds. Like the best golf rangefinders with slope, it also comes with a slope adjustment mode, giving you an accurate reading that accounts for changes in elevation. From 200 yards out, the brand says that the rangefinder is accurate to around 0.3 yards, and from between 200 and 600 yards out, it is accurate to around 0.55 yards. That is very impressive for such a cheap rangefinder.

The Mileseey Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder offers a cost-effective alternative to many of the best golf rangefinders (opens in new tab) on the market. It's an ideal purchase for any mid-to-high handicap golfer looking for more precise yardages and to remove the guesswork from your decision making. 

It is currently available for the low price of just £71.52 so, if you're thinking about purchasing a new rangefinder, then you should really consider this offering simply for its value. For more deals on some of the best golf technology, head over to our Amazon Prime Day deals hub (opens in new tab)

Ed Carruthers
Ed Carruthers

Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.  

He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association. 

Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan. 

When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.  

