Robert Rock Blade Irons Blind Test Results: The Surprise $649 Set That Beat Some Major Brands

A professional golfer known for his ball-striking, silky swing, not wearing a hat, and slaying Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at the 2012 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Robert Rock knows a thing or two about golf equipment. As such we sought to use his considerable knowledge and experience to find out which blade comes out on top in terms of looks and feel.

But to make this more intriguing we gave him 10 leading irons from 2026 and gaffer taped the back of them, to make it more of a blind test. This was so we could get initial reactions and feedback from him, and then he could give scores for looks and feel with a degree of impartiality. The scores are all listed below and it revealed some interesting results, especially when you factor in the price of some of the models and well they performed.

I've included the video below if you want a bit more context and information here, otherwise I definitely recommend watching just to see Robert swing the club and strike the ball...

While the scores were incredibly tight (most clubs hovering between 8.5 and 9.5), the final results looked like this. Indeed it wasn't really surprising to see the top three given he has played each of those models himself, but I did find it interesting that the Takomo iron performed so well given it is so much cheaper than the other models on test.

1. TaylorMade P7TW

T2. Callaway Apex MB

T2. Titleist 620 MB

T4. Srixon Z-Forged II

T4. Takomo 301 MB

T4. Mizuno Pro S-1

T4. Cobra 3DP MB

T8. Ping Blueprint T

T8. Wilson Staff Model MB

10. Ben Hogan Ft Worth MB