Robert Rock Blade Irons Blind Test Results: The Surprise $649 Set That Beat Some Major Brands
With 10 different irons to blind rank and a lot of gaffer tape used, Robert Rock puts them into his order
A professional golfer known for his ball-striking, silky swing, not wearing a hat, and slaying Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at the 2012 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Robert Rock knows a thing or two about golf equipment. As such we sought to use his considerable knowledge and experience to find out which blade comes out on top in terms of looks and feel.
But to make this more intriguing we gave him 10 leading irons from 2026 and gaffer taped the back of them, to make it more of a blind test. This was so we could get initial reactions and feedback from him, and then he could give scores for looks and feel with a degree of impartiality. The scores are all listed below and it revealed some interesting results, especially when you factor in the price of some of the models and well they performed.
I've included the video below if you want a bit more context and information here, otherwise I definitely recommend watching just to see Robert swing the club and strike the ball...
While the scores were incredibly tight (most clubs hovering between 8.5 and 9.5), the final results looked like this. Indeed it wasn't really surprising to see the top three given he has played each of those models himself, but I did find it interesting that the Takomo iron performed so well given it is so much cheaper than the other models on test.
- 1. TaylorMade P7TW
- T2. Callaway Apex MB
- T2. Titleist 620 MB
- T4. Srixon Z-Forged II
- T4. Takomo 301 MB
- T4. Mizuno Pro S-1
- T4. Cobra 3DP MB
- T8. Ping Blueprint T
- T8. Wilson Staff Model MB
- 10. Ben Hogan Ft Worth MB
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Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and TaylorMade.
Joe's What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi4D 8˚
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade Qi4D 15˚
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 21˚
Irons: Cobra 3DP MB, 4-PW
Wedges: Vokey SM11 50˚, 54˚ and 60˚
Putter: Odyssey 7 Ai One Broomstick
Ball: TaylorMade 2026 TP5
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