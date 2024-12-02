One Of The Best Women's Spikeless Golf Shoes Now Has Over 25% Off

Ecco has built a solid reputation for well-crafted, long-lasting shoes that prioritise comfort and foot health. The Women's LT1 continues this legacy and now you can get your hands on a pair of the best women’s golf shoes at a discounted price, so what are you waiting for?

Ecco LT1 Women's Golf Shoes | Up to 26% off

Was $‌190.00 Now $‌145.00 The LT1 again prove that you can never go far wrong with a pair of Ecco golf shoes. They are a beautiful looking shoe and thanks to the quality breathable leather and excellent cushioning, they are a joy to wear and with a waterproof membrane, can be enjoyed all year round. It is worth noting that the UK prices will slightly vary with this shoe but the discount still goes from £170 to £129! Read our full Ecco Women's Golf Shoe review

The Ecco Women’s LT1 golf shoes are a fantastic blend of style, comfort, and performance, and they are a standout choice for the Golf Monthly team. Known for their well-built and durable footwear, Ecco delivers again with the LT1, a waterproof leather shoe that’s perfect for the course, clubhouse, and beyond.

We really like Ecco’s Lytr technology, a bounce-and-rebound foam that’s integrated into the shoe for a comfortable and versatile fit. The Ortholite insole adds to the comfort, especially for those with tricky feet, and can be swapped out for custom insoles if needed. Even with an in-between size, these shoes fitted our tester brilliantly and she felt supported all day.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

On the course, they perform impressively. The grip holds firm on both dry and damp ground, and the leather waterproof uppers keep feet dry. Looks-wise, the LT1 strikes the right balance between sleek and sturdy, and while lighter shades might pick up dirt more easily, it’s a minor trade-off for the quality you’re getting.

