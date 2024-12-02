One Of The Best Women's Spikeless Golf Shoes Now Has Over 25% Off
Ecco is a brand that you can rely on and the women's LT1 model is now on offer at a bargain price
Ecco has built a solid reputation for well-crafted, long-lasting shoes that prioritise comfort and foot health. The Women's LT1 continues this legacy and now you can get your hands on a pair of the best women’s golf shoes at a discounted price, so what are you waiting for?
Ecco LT1 Women's Golf Shoes | Up to 26% off
Was $190.00 Now $145.00
The LT1 again prove that you can never go far wrong with a pair of Ecco golf shoes. They are a beautiful looking shoe and thanks to the quality breathable leather and excellent cushioning, they are a joy to wear and with a waterproof membrane, can be enjoyed all year round. It is worth noting that the UK prices will slightly vary with this shoe but the discount still goes from £170 to £129!
Read our full Ecco Women's Golf Shoe review
The Ecco Women’s LT1 golf shoes are a fantastic blend of style, comfort, and performance, and they are a standout choice for the Golf Monthly team. Known for their well-built and durable footwear, Ecco delivers again with the LT1, a waterproof leather shoe that’s perfect for the course, clubhouse, and beyond.
We really like Ecco’s Lytr technology, a bounce-and-rebound foam that’s integrated into the shoe for a comfortable and versatile fit. The Ortholite insole adds to the comfort, especially for those with tricky feet, and can be swapped out for custom insoles if needed. Even with an in-between size, these shoes fitted our tester brilliantly and she felt supported all day.
On the course, they perform impressively. The grip holds firm on both dry and damp ground, and the leather waterproof uppers keep feet dry. Looks-wise, the LT1 strikes the right balance between sleek and sturdy, and while lighter shades might pick up dirt more easily, it’s a minor trade-off for the quality you’re getting.
If you're looking for more buying advice on women's golf shoes, you should check out our other guides on the most comfortable golf shoes for women and the best women's spikeless golf shoes.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
PIF Saudi International Betting Picks, Odds and Predictions
The Asian Tour is preparing for its season finale in Saudi Arabia and some of the Golf Monthly team have picked out a few players we expect to be in contention
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
I Thought This Was A Scam - But It’s Not! One Of My Top Three Drivers Of The Past Five Years Is Nearly Half Price!
Golf Monthly driver tester Joe Ferguson has found an unbelievable deal on the TaylorMade Sim2 Max at PGA Tour Superstore…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Thought This Was A Scam - But It’s Not! One Of My Top Three Drivers Of The Past Five Years Is Nearly Half Price!
Golf Monthly driver tester Joe Ferguson has found an unbelievable deal on the TaylorMade Sim2 Max at PGA Tour Superstore…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
If I Could Get A Complete Golf Outfit For Cyber Monday, This Is What I Would Get
Look good, feel good, play good - a term I'm fully invested in. Here's how to follow it from sale items on Cyber Monday.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Cyber Monday Is Here, And Here Are 35 Golf Deals I Recommend...
Get a grip of Cyber Monday with these 35 amazing deals currently live during the last shopping event before Christmas.
By Sam Tremlett Last updated
-
Here's 7 Things All Good Golfers Use And Where You Can Buy Them On Cyber Monday...
Equipment writer and +3 handicapper Sam De'Ath breaks down what deals he would take advantage of on Cyber Monday
By Sam De'Ath Last updated
-
I Don't Understand How This $400 Off Driver Deal Hasn't Sold Out
Amazingly you can still get PXGs 0311 XF Driver with $400 off, which is a deal that somehow hasn't sold out yet
By Sam Tremlett Last updated
-
Large Display, GPS, Versatility And Shot Tracking - Why You Should Reconsider The Apple Watch
Although it may not seem it, an Apple Watch can make a significant impact to your golf game and, right now on Amazon, various models are reduced
By Matt Cradock Published
-
These Deals Are So Good! Here Are The 5 Products We Are Buying On Black Friday Weekend
From golf shoes to headcovers, to jackets and clubs, here's the Golf Monthly team's favorite Black Friday Deals we've actually bought
By Dan Parker Published
-
I've Been Waiting For This Golf Cart To Go On Offer And I Am Jumping At It
Are you looking for a new push cart? Currently, one of our favorite models, the Bag Boy Nitron, has just been reduced by 15% this Black Friday
By Dan Parker Published