One Of Our Favorite Golf Waterproof Jackets Has 20% Off In This Rare Zero Restriction Father's Day Sale

Father's Day lands in the USA and the UK on Sunday, 21 Jun, and if your dad is a golfer, then shopping for the best golf balls and other golfing essentials makes it fairly easy process. However, if you're feeling extra generous this Father's Day and feel like treating Dad to some of the best golf attire on the market, then you won't go wrong in dropping an item from the Zero Restriction range.

Right now, when using the code: DADZR20, you can save 20% when you buy any two or more men's styles across the range. Meaning you can sneak in an extra item of this premium golf gear for yourself too.

Shop the Zero Restriction Father's Day Gift Guide and save 20%.

For over 30 years, Zero Restriction has set the standard for premium performance golf attire, renowned for blending innovative waterproof technology with of course, uncompromising freedom of movement. Our golf clothing experts have tested many items across the range and have always been impressed with the performance, bagging much-sought-after spots in our golf clothing buying advice.

The Zero Restriction Z2000 Jacket is one of the best golf rain jackets with a perfect 5 star rating, and its TKO Golf Hoodie features as a top pick in best golf hoodies.

Below I've selected some of our favorite items, and remember to use the code: DADZR20 to get that 20% off.