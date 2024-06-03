J.Lindeberg Launches The “Red, White, Blue For Gold” USA Golf Campaign
Ahead of this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, Swedish golf brand J. Lindeberg is launching a bold new USA themed line of apparel
The summer Olympics in France are almost upon us and Swedish fashion house. J.Lindeberg, has some big plans for the golf event at Le Golf National, launching its “Red, White, Blue for Gold” campaign, a bold new initiative that combines American spirit with athletic excellence and features the best of America's golf talent at the forefront.
This exclusively designed USA Golf Collection will spotlight talents such as leading US amateur golfer and social media influencer, Paris Hilinski, as well as celebrated skateboarder and US Olympian, Zion Wright. Together with the top American male and female golfers, whose identities will be revealed just after the launch, this elite group will represent the United States at the iconic Le Golf National in Paris.
J.Lindeberg Golf Shirt - Alois Print | Available at Golf Poser
Now $95
Featuring in multiple different red, white and blue colorways, the Alois Print provides an incredibly eye-catching design
J.Lindeberg Golf Jumper - Nathaniel Merino QZ | Available at Golf Poser
Now $175
Along with the polos, the Nathaniel Merino Quarter Zip is also available in multiple colorways and features a very minimalist, stylish look
Founded in Stockholm 1996, J.Lindeberg is a brand that bridges fashion and sport and inspires unconventional thinkers to live life to the fullest. Offering sophisticated, edgy and comfortable products, golf fans will be familiar with their bold apparel thanks to the exposure provided by brand ambassador, Viktor Hovland, who is one of the snazziest dressed golfers on tour.
Each piece is crafted for outstanding performance and reflects the iconic colors of the American flag across various designs that emphasize performance and style, along with innovative and stylistic flourishes that are uniquely J.Lindeberg.
Complementing the apparel launch, J.Lindeberg is orchestrating a sequence of culturally impactful events leading up to and during the Paris games. These engagements are designed to amplify the brand’s presence in the golf sphere as well as to celebrate the largest sporting event in the world.
J.Lindeberg Golf Bag - Staff Bag | Available at Golf Poser
Now $755
It's not just clothing, with J.Lindeberg also introducing staff bags inspired by the red, white and blue
J.Lindeberg Golf Headcover | Available at Golf Poser
Now $85
The last item we have picked out is the J.Lindeberg Golf Headcover, which is available in both driver and putter
"At J.Lindeberg, we believe the 'Red, White, Blue for Gold' really embodies what it means to compete for the USA: performance, pride, and pushing limits," says Hans-Christian Meyer, CEO of J.Lindeberg.
"Our meticulous designs are made to not only meet the functional demands of golf but to do so with an aesthetic that speaks to the heart of American competitiveness and aspiration" he added.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"With this campaign, we're not just outfitting American athletes—we’re also hoping to immerse fans in the games spirit well ahead of the torch lighting in Paris this summer,” adds Meyer. “We aim to create a ripple effect of excitement that travels from our clothes to every individual cheering in the stands or at home.”
The collection will hit stores and online platforms on June 3rd.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game. Progress has been slow but steady! In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
5 wood: Tour Edge Exotics 722, 18°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 3
Ball: Wilson Staff Triad
-
-
'I Took My 9 Year-Old Son To Watch His First Pro Golf Event… Here’s What Happened!'
Knowing how to introduce kids to pro golf watching is a challenge, here's how GM Editor Neil Tappin approached it
By Neil Tappin Published
-
'That Might Be The Mortgage Paid Off' - Robert MacIntyre Makes Heartwarming Promise To Mom Amid Funny Video Call After Canadian Open Victory
The Scot called his mother after picking up his first PGA Tour win on Sunday via a one-shot victory at the RBC Canadian Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published