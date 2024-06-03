J.Lindeberg Launches The “Red, White, Blue For Gold” USA Golf Campaign

The summer Olympics in France are almost upon us and Swedish fashion house. J.Lindeberg, has some big plans for the golf event at Le Golf National, launching its “Red, White, Blue for Gold” campaign, a bold new initiative that combines American spirit with athletic excellence and features the best of America's golf talent at the forefront.

This exclusively designed USA Golf Collection will spotlight talents such as leading US amateur golfer and social media influencer, Paris Hilinski, as well as celebrated skateboarder and US Olympian, Zion Wright. Together with the top American male and female golfers, whose identities will be revealed just after the launch, this elite group will represent the United States at the iconic Le Golf National in Paris.

J.Lindeberg Golf Shirt - Alois Print | Available at Golf Poser

Now $95 Featuring in multiple different red, white and blue colorways, the Alois Print provides an incredibly eye-catching design

J.Lindeberg Golf Jumper - Nathaniel Merino QZ | Available at Golf Poser

Now $175 Along with the polos, the Nathaniel Merino Quarter Zip is also available in multiple colorways and features a very minimalist, stylish look

(Image credit: J.Lindeberg)

Founded in Stockholm 1996, J.Lindeberg is a brand that bridges fashion and sport and inspires unconventional thinkers to live life to the fullest. Offering sophisticated, edgy and comfortable products, golf fans will be familiar with their bold apparel thanks to the exposure provided by brand ambassador, Viktor Hovland, who is one of the snazziest dressed golfers on tour.

(Image credit: J.Lindeberg)

Each piece is crafted for outstanding performance and reflects the iconic colors of the American flag across various designs that emphasize performance and style, along with innovative and stylistic flourishes that are uniquely J.Lindeberg.

Complementing the apparel launch, J.Lindeberg is orchestrating a sequence of culturally impactful events leading up to and during the Paris games. These engagements are designed to amplify the brand’s presence in the golf sphere as well as to celebrate the largest sporting event in the world.

J.Lindeberg Golf Headcover | Available at Golf Poser

Now $85 The last item we have picked out is the J.Lindeberg Golf Headcover, which is available in both driver and putter

(Image credit: J.Lindeberg)

"At J.Lindeberg, we believe the 'Red, White, Blue for Gold' really embodies what it means to compete for the USA: performance, pride, and pushing limits," says Hans-Christian Meyer, CEO of J.Lindeberg.

"Our meticulous designs are made to not only meet the functional demands of golf but to do so with an aesthetic that speaks to the heart of American competitiveness and aspiration" he added.

"With this campaign, we're not just outfitting American athletes—we’re also hoping to immerse fans in the games spirit well ahead of the torch lighting in Paris this summer,” adds Meyer. “We aim to create a ripple effect of excitement that travels from our clothes to every individual cheering in the stands or at home.”

The collection will hit stores and online platforms on June 3rd.