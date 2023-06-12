Get 50% Off Studio Fitting At PGA TOUR Superstore

In order to make sure your money goes further when buying the best golf clubs, we firmly believe getting properly fitted for your clubs at a custom fitting session is imperative to helping you improve as a golfer.

And while fitting sessions can sometimes be expensive, we've got great news, as you can get 50% off a Studio fitting session at the PGA TOUR Superstore. Included in that appointment, you'll be able to take advantage of the excellent facilities the retailer has to offer.

During your appointment, you'll get measured up by an expert, who will match up your unique golf swing to the ideal clubs for you. Factoring all kinds of data from your club head speed to your angle of attack, a fitting session at PGA TOUR Superstore goes into great detail to ascertain the right clubs for you. For example they will provide a detailed shot-by-shot Trackman report from your fitting.

You'll also be able to take advantage of the knowledge of the brand's excellent club fitters who can guide you in your buying decision. You'll start by discussing your goals with them and any current problems you have in your game.

They'll then make an assessment on what fit might be right for you before trialing several combinations of heads and shafts to get the right set-up. This will involve hitting a lot of shots so be sure to bring your own clubs, golf shoes, a glove and also wear athletic attire

You'll come away from the appointment with guidance on the best clubs and instruction to help you improve your personal goals. So if you want to improve your golf, be sure to take advantage of this fantastic offer! Through the website you can make a reservation via selecting different states and then which store you want to go to in that state. It really is a seamless process.