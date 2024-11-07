Christmas Has Come Early! Two Of 2024's Best Drivers Are At A Crazy Low Price!

The Cobra Darkspeed are some of the best golf drivers on the market and have a reputation for being premium golf drivers that deliver exceptional all-around performance. This was certainly confirmed in our testing of the range earlier in 2024. We had a closer look at the best Cobra drivers in the 2024 line-up and two that received plenty of plaudits from our testing team, chiefly Joe Ferguson, were the Cobra Darkspeed Max driver and its Darkspeed X driver sibling.

The latest Cobra Darkspeed drivers continue to build on the brand's tour-trusted reputation, but we know a driver can be a heavy investment – especially when shopping the products of the best golf brands. So these early Black Friday 2024 deals we've spotted at Amazon are more than worthy of your attention.

Right now, you can pick up the Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver with a handsome 27% discount, reduced to $399 from $549, and the Cobra Darkspeed X Driver is just $389.99 from $549.

Both these golf driver deals are at Amazon which sees both clubs at the lowest prices they have ever been. Cobra Darkspeed drivers are also carrying the same discount at PGA Golf Superstore – if you prefer to do your shopping there but either way they are likely to be snapped up quickly.

Cobra Darkspeed driver deals

Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver | 24% off at Amazon

Was $549, now $399 The Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver received top marks from Golf Monthly tester Joe Ferguson, he said, "The Cobra Darkspeed Max is one of the best draw-bias drivers we have ever tested." Joe found it next to impossible to produce a fade or slice, so if you're a golfer who struggles with a slice, he reckoned the Darkspeed Max was a "must-try" driver. Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver Review

Cobra Darkspeed X Driver | 29% off at Amazon

Was $549, now $389.99 The Darkspeed X driver has a nice discount at Amazon. When reviewed the Golf Monthly tester felt the Darkspeed X ticked "a lot of boxes and was an exceptional all-rounder." Highlights include competitive ball speeds coupled with comfortable levels of spin and playability – making it a great option for a huge range of golfers. Read our full Cobra Darkspeed X Driver Review

Image 1 of 2 Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver (Image credit: Future) Cobra Darkspeed X Driver (Image credit: Future)

The Cobra Darkspeed Max driver features what Cobra calls a refined clubhead shape which blends aerodynamic speed with forgiving high-launch. Its elevated look at the address position is aimed to inspire maximum confidence on the tee. These claims were backed up on tests here at Golf Monthly and Joe said, "The Max has to be one of the most user-friendly drivers I have tested in terms of forgiveness, which along with the slice-fighting capabilities would make it one of the best drivers for beginners."

The Cobra Darkspeed X driver has a similar aesthetic to the Max, and it's fair to say both these clubs look stunning. The Darkspeed X has a similar aerodynamic shaping, which Cobra says allows players to harness speed and distance through a more streamlined design. On test, Joe highlighted the masses of loft and face angle adjustment that comes with the X and therefore made this driver accessible to a broad range of players.

If a new driver isn't on your Black Friday 2024 wishlist then it's worth noting that other clubs in the current Cobra Darkspeed range are also on sale – including the Cobra Darkspeed One Length Irons reduced from $1,099 to $799, the Cobra Darkspeed Max Fairway with $80 off, and the Cobra Darkspeed Combo Iron/Hybrid Set which has a $200 discount.

These deals are US-based but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the Cobra range in your territory.