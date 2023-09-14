Callaway Releases Limited Edition Ryder Cup Golf Balls... Time To Pick A Side!

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the first tee shots at Marco Simone GC just around the corner now, fans of both Ryder Cup teams are looking for more and more creative ways to display their support and allegiance. Well, Callaway may have one of the most creative ways yet! Feast your eyes upon the limited edition Chrome Soft Truvis Team golf balls…

Callaway Limited Edition Chrome Soft Truvis Team Europe Golf Balls

$49/£55 per dozen If you want to show your support for Team Europe, these limited edition Callaway Chrome Soft balls are a great way to do it! These balls are available in both the US and UK with slightly different prices as you can see above.

Callaway Limited Edition Chrome Soft Truvis Team USA Golf Balls

$49/£55 per dozen Or if you're a fan of Team USA, you can also get the Truvis with the stars and stripes on it. (By the way you can also get the official Ralph Lauren outfits too).

Available for a limited time only, each ball comes emblazoned with either the stars and stripes or Europe's familiar yellow and blue in the Truvis style. The detailing on each logo is very intricate and looks really cool close up as well as garnering attention from afar.

Whilst these balls may be viewed as more of a souvenir or collectors item, those who do want to use them on the course won’t be disappointed. We tested the the Callaway Chrome Soft in July of last year and they are among the best golf balls on the market. The Chrome Soft is a 3 piece ball with a soft urethane cover, popular on professional tours all around the world. The logo isn’t purely for showing support to your team either, Callaways Truvis technology is designed to give players better focus and visibility of spin. So as you are watching your preferred logo spinning in the air, not only can you be filled with pride, you can also get some valuable feedback for your game!

(Image credit: Future)

For the neutral spectator of the Ryder Cup, Callaway also provides several other logo options in their Truvis technology. These include beer mugs, doughnuts and dog paws amongst others!