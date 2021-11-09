If you are looking for a new electric golf trolley then the M5 GPS from Motocaddy is definitely a model to consider.

Sitting at the top of our best electric golf trolleys guide, when we put the trolley through our comprehensive testing process, we found it delivered in every way we wanted.

The star of the show is the hi-res 3.5” LCD touchscreen display (pictured below) that can be controlled in all weather conditions, even when wearing a glove. It is large enough to show everything clearly and the clarity is second to none.

This screen has a multitude of capabilities. For example it can give yardages, track scores, time your round, and you can also get a better understanding of the hole you are on through course mapping.

Importantly, this course mapping replicates the actual shape of the green and you can even move the pin position so you have a clearer idea of distance. Even if you don’t know exactly where the pin is, having a more specific distance means you’re more likely to select the appropriate club and avoid hazards.

Read our full Motocaddy M5 GPS Electric trolley review

(Image credit: Motocaddy)

In 2021 Motocaddy also implemented new cellular capability, which delivers access to more advanced course mapping, real-time updates and performance tracking data directly from trolley’s screen and via the Motocaddy app.

You might think that this array of features will drain the power of the trolley but in our testing this definitely wasn't the case.

The trolley itself is also powered by a 28.8V drive system which is very efficient and reliable.

The final point we want to mention is it folds down very compactly, assisted by the ability to invert the wheels and the front wheel automatically folding underneath.

Given its total performance, the trolley usually retails at around £899.99/$1,399 but there are occasionally deals to be had if you want a premium design for a bit less.

Best Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley Deals

Also Motocaddy make some of the best golf push trolleys too so if this electric model seem a bit steep, then push trolleys offer excellent value.