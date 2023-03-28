Amazon Spring Sale Golf Deals - Our top picks from the sale right now
The sale has officially started and we have picked out our favorite deals based upon our gear testing.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Amazon Spring Sale Golf Deals
The Amazon Spring Sale is currently live and rather unexpectedly there are quite a few good deals on products that are actually very good. We know this because we have managed to test a lot of products currently on offer, ranging from the Strata package sets (opens in new tab) to the excellent TaylorMade's RBZ golf balls (opens in new tab). As the summer golf season fast approaches, there's no doubt that many players are thinking about copping some new equipment and the Spring Sale has struck at just the right time! There are discounts available here on products for all kinds of golfers, whether you're looking for a full set of clubs or maybe just looking for a new box of balls.
We've listed some of the top deals on Amazon right now below, making our selection based on the products that we'd most like to buy and use around the course ourselves. Plus there's more good news here as well. To enjoy these deals, you don't need to sign up to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab), unlike how the sales work on Amazon Prime Day. (That being said you can get a 30-day free trial!) Now everyone can take advantage of these excellent discounts which is why we've set out some of our top picks below.
Best current sales
- Amazon: Savings on clubs, shoes, ball and more (opens in new tab)
- PGA Tour Superstore: Official PGA Tour store with hundreds of deals (opens in new tab)
- Golf Galaxy: Get Stealth, G425, Rogue ST gear with big discounts (opens in new tab)
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Tees, shorts and accessories from as little as $8 (opens in new tab)
- adidas: Up to 50% on apparel, footwear and accessories (opens in new tab)
- Rock Bottom Golf: 25% off clearance sale now live (opens in new tab)
Best Spring Sale Golf Deals (UK)
Strata Men's Package Set | 39% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £329.99 Now £199.99
Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set has around 35% off at Amazon right now and given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.
Strata Women's Package Set | 15% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £235.50 Now £199.99
You can also get the women's Strata package set with a 14% off discount as well.
ExPutt RG Putting Simulator | 31% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £499.99 Now £309.99
For a saving of £190, you can snag yourself the impressive Exputt RG Putting Simulator, a fantastic and innovative piece of kit that offers incredible feedback on your stroke. You can also use this device to hone in on your putting skills by simulating a variety of challenges on a broad collection of golf courses.
Phigolf WGT Edition Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator | 35% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £199.99 Now £129.99
Play the popular WGT Tour video game with this high-tech simulator. It includes world famous courses, competitive multiplayer games, 3D swing analysis and much more.
TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 10% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £14.99 Now £13.49
This ball will suit a lot of golfers out there who want solid performance with good value. Right now you can get one, two and three dozen boxes for discounted prices.
Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £39.99 Now £29.99
Get two dozen Hex Soft golf balls for just £30 on Amazon Prime Day. We thoroughly enjoyed the performance from this ball in testing and if you need to stock up, this is a great choice.
GolfBuddy Atom Laser | 32% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £279.95 Now £189.99
A pocket-sized rangefinder that packs plenty of punch. Slope, Scan and Pin modes along with a clear display and rapid measurements ensure both accuracy and practicality while its size makes it easy to store on your person. We think this is a bargain at 32% off.
GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | 40% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £249.99 Now £149.99
The Aim W11 is one of our favorite golf watches because of the quality of performance on offer and value. We love it even more today because it is now 40% off with Amazon as well.
Blast Golf Swing Analyser | 41% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £179.99 Now £105.99
The Blast Golf Swing Analyser is a sensor that attaches to the grip of any golf club and gathers data about your swing. Alongside the free app, the swing analyser captures an incredible amount of data to help you get better. At the moment it is 41% off.
Callaway Prime Golf Bag | 23% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £110.94 Now £84.99
Or maybe you just want a new stand bag? Callaway is a brand we trust for high-quality gear, especially bags so we like the deal on offer here. It has five pockets, five dividers, and a comfortable strap system.
On Par Premium Golf Scorecard Holder | 50% off at Amazon
(opens in new tab)
Was £19.99 Now £9.99
Fed up with handing in crinkled-up scorecards to your club? Why not pick up this premium golf scorecard holder at a 50% reduction in price. Made from durable faux leather, this scorecard from On Par will certainly help you look the part on the course.
FootJoy Stasof Gloves | Up to 30% off (opens in new tab)
Was £22 Now £15.49
Amazon are currently offering discounts on all FootJoy Stasof gloves in all sizes, with the largest reduction being 30% off. That's an excellent deal for a glove we feel offers superior grip with a super-soft feel. Plus there's a lot of durability on offer here too, which will help your money go further!
PuttOut Pro Golf Putting Mat | 21% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £69.99 Now £55.49
We have been fans of the PuttOut Pro Mat for a while now. It is ideal for working on your putting anywhere, can be folded away nicely, and right now has 21% off.
Me And My Golf Target Net | 40% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £19.99 Now £11.99
Looking to get your chipping into gear before the summer season starts? Well this offer on a fantastic golf training aid is one you're certainly not going to want to pass up on. Me and My Golf are renowned for their excellent work producing golf training equipment and you'll find plenty more discounts on their products on Amazon right now too!
G-Tech Electric Hand Warmer | 21% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £99.99 Now £79.49
While we might be nearing the end of the winter golf season, the weather is still pretty cold outside in the UK and there's nothing worse than cold hands on the course, right? Worn by the American Ryder Cup team we think the G-Tech Electric Hand Warmers are an absolute 'must-have' for anyone who suffers with cold hands.
Longridge Hardcase Travel Cover | 31% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £260 Now £178.99
Don't risk taking your clubs away without significant protection with this Longridge Hardcase cover. It has a heavy duty construction, a foam padded top and easy glide wheels. Plus it comes in at a great bargain at 31% off!
For more buying advice be sure to check out the Golf Monthly website on reviews and buying advice.
Get saving on those Amazon orders with these coupon codes to help reduce the price in your basket.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!
As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
- Ed CarruthersWriter
-
-
Is This The Ultimate Winter Sun Getaway For UK Golfers? South Africa, Western Cape Review
Monty McPhee travels to the Western Cape in South Africa to play the spectacular Arabella, Clovelly, Erinvale and Pearl Valley
By Monty McPhee • Published
-
LIV Golfers To Get Fair Masters Coverage On CBS
The CBS Sports chairman confirmed the news in a pre-Masters conference call
By Mike Hall • Published