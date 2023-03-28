Amazon Spring Sale Golf Deals - Our top picks from the sale right now

Amazon Spring Sale Golf Deals

The Amazon Spring Sale is currently live and rather unexpectedly there are quite a few good deals on products that are actually very good. We know this because we have managed to test a lot of products currently on offer, ranging from the Strata package sets (opens in new tab) to the excellent TaylorMade's RBZ golf balls (opens in new tab). As the summer golf season fast approaches, there's no doubt that many players are thinking about copping some new equipment and the Spring Sale has struck at just the right time! There are discounts available here on products for all kinds of golfers, whether you're looking for a full set of clubs or maybe just looking for a new box of balls.

We've listed some of the top deals on Amazon right now below, making our selection based on the products that we'd most like to buy and use around the course ourselves. Plus there's more good news here as well. To enjoy these deals, you don't need to sign up to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab), unlike how the sales work on Amazon Prime Day. (That being said you can get a 30-day free trial!) Now everyone can take advantage of these excellent discounts which is why we've set out some of our top picks below.

Best current sales

Best Spring Sale Golf Deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Strata Men's Package Set | 39% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £329.99 Now £199.99 Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set has around 35% off at Amazon right now and given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.

(opens in new tab) Strata Women's Package Set | 15% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £235.50 Now £199.99 You can also get the women's Strata package set with a 14% off discount as well.

(opens in new tab) ExPutt RG Putting Simulator | 31% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £499.99 Now £309.99 For a saving of £190, you can snag yourself the impressive Exputt RG Putting Simulator, a fantastic and innovative piece of kit that offers incredible feedback on your stroke. You can also use this device to hone in on your putting skills by simulating a variety of challenges on a broad collection of golf courses.

(opens in new tab) Phigolf WGT Edition Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator | 35% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £199.99 Now £129.99 Play the popular WGT Tour video game with this high-tech simulator. It includes world famous courses, competitive multiplayer games, 3D swing analysis and much more.

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 10% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £14.99 Now £13.49 This ball will suit a lot of golfers out there who want solid performance with good value. Right now you can get one, two and three dozen boxes for discounted prices.

(opens in new tab) Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £39.99 Now £29.99 Get two dozen Hex Soft golf balls for just £30 on Amazon Prime Day. We thoroughly enjoyed the performance from this ball in testing and if you need to stock up, this is a great choice.

(opens in new tab) GolfBuddy Atom Laser | 32% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £279.95 Now £189.99 A pocket-sized rangefinder that packs plenty of punch. Slope, Scan and Pin modes along with a clear display and rapid measurements ensure both accuracy and practicality while its size makes it easy to store on your person. We think this is a bargain at 32% off.

(opens in new tab) GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | 40% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £249.99 Now £149.99 The Aim W11 is one of our favorite golf watches because of the quality of performance on offer and value. We love it even more today because it is now 40% off with Amazon as well.

(opens in new tab) Blast Golf Swing Analyser | 41% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £179.99 Now £105.99 The Blast Golf Swing Analyser is a sensor that attaches to the grip of any golf club and gathers data about your swing. Alongside the free app, the swing analyser captures an incredible amount of data to help you get better. At the moment it is 41% off.

(opens in new tab) Callaway Prime Golf Bag | 23% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £110.94 Now £84.99 Or maybe you just want a new stand bag? Callaway is a brand we trust for high-quality gear, especially bags so we like the deal on offer here. It has five pockets, five dividers, and a comfortable strap system.

(opens in new tab) On Par Premium Golf Scorecard Holder | 50% off at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Was £19.99 Now £9.99 Fed up with handing in crinkled-up scorecards to your club? Why not pick up this premium golf scorecard holder at a 50% reduction in price. Made from durable faux leather, this scorecard from On Par will certainly help you look the part on the course.

(opens in new tab) FootJoy Stasof Gloves | Up to 30% off (opens in new tab)

Was £22 Now £15.49 Amazon are currently offering discounts on all FootJoy Stasof gloves in all sizes, with the largest reduction being 30% off. That's an excellent deal for a glove we feel offers superior grip with a super-soft feel. Plus there's a lot of durability on offer here too, which will help your money go further!

(opens in new tab) PuttOut Pro Golf Putting Mat | 21% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £69.99 Now £55.49 We have been fans of the PuttOut Pro Mat for a while now. It is ideal for working on your putting anywhere, can be folded away nicely, and right now has 21% off.

(opens in new tab) Me And My Golf Target Net | 40% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £19.99 Now £11.99 Looking to get your chipping into gear before the summer season starts? Well this offer on a fantastic golf training aid is one you're certainly not going to want to pass up on. Me and My Golf are renowned for their excellent work producing golf training equipment and you'll find plenty more discounts on their products on Amazon right now too!

(opens in new tab) G-Tech Electric Hand Warmer | 21% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £99.99 Now £79.49 While we might be nearing the end of the winter golf season, the weather is still pretty cold outside in the UK and there's nothing worse than cold hands on the course, right? Worn by the American Ryder Cup team we think the G-Tech Electric Hand Warmers are an absolute 'must-have' for anyone who suffers with cold hands.

(opens in new tab) Longridge Hardcase Travel Cover | 31% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £260 Now £178.99 Don't risk taking your clubs away without significant protection with this Longridge Hardcase cover. It has a heavy duty construction, a foam padded top and easy glide wheels. Plus it comes in at a great bargain at 31% off!

