Scottish Open First-Round Leader Pick: Can Tyrrell Hatton Start Fast?
We head across the pond for the first of two PGA Tour events in the United Kingdom. Trent Pruitt explores the odds for Thursday's opening round of the Genesis Scottish Open and picks who he believes will lead after the first 18 holes!
It’s hard to believe, but we’re already onto the European swing of the season. The PGA Tour links up with the DP Tour this week for the second-ever co-sanctioned Scottish Open. The encore features the final major of the year next weekend, The Open.
We have a stacked field heading to The Renaissance Club for the 41st Scottish Open, featuring 30 of the world’s top 50 and eight of the top 10. Defending champion Xander Schauffele will tee it up along with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Cantlay.
As you’ll notice below, there are sizable payouts that come with nailing the first-round leader from a betting perspective. I’ve narrowed in on my top betting option for the Scottish Open. Let’s dive into who I’m sprinkling a piece of my bankroll on.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open First Round Leader Pick
Tyrrell Hatton To Lead After Round 1 (+3500) (Bet $100 to collect $3,600) Get the best Tyrrell Hatton odds at DraftKings
I’m taking a shot here with the 35/1 payout that comes with Tyrrell Hatton. For starters, I love the relative home-course advantage that comes with the Englishman. He also hasn’t teed it up since the U.S. Open back in June, so he should be fresh while not running into any jet lag issues.
Building off of that, Hatton is putting together a fantastic 2022-2023 campaign. The outright wins have evaded the 31-year-old, but he boasts five top-five finishes since March of this year.
On top of that, he has plenty of experience playing the links-style courses, specifically this one. Hatton posted a T24 (E) finish last year and a T18 (-11) the year prior. His respective scores after the first 18 holes were -2 and -1. I have a great feeling about Hatton heading into this week’s tournament on his home island, and he has been playing well enough to be in contention. Let’s take a shot with Hatton to lead after the Thursday round at The Renaissance Club.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open First Round Leader Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2000
|Rory McIlroy
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2800
|Xander Schauffele
|+3000
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Rickie Fowler
|+3500
|Min Woo Lee
|+4000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4000
Trent is a Chicago native who has been an avid sports fan ever since he could walk. He played collegiate rugby at Arizona State University and still resides in Arizona, where he spends his days engulfed in sports betting analysis. Trent fell in love with the analytical side of sports in his late teens and has been a part of the sports betting industry for 10+ years now.
