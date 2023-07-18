Open Championship Odds: How to Bet on the 151st Open Championship

There is only one major left this season and that is the Open Championship, which will be hosted by Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, just as it was in 2014.

Tiger Woods (2006) and Rory McIlroy (2014) are the last two players to lift the Claret Jug at this wonderful Open Championship venue, but will a similarly elite player win this week?

We have teamed up with OddsChecker to bring you the very best sports betting promos, whilst also analysing the latest Open Championship odds. Then, at the end of this article, you will find three picks for the 2023 Open Championship.

Let's first look at the latest Open Championship odds.

Open Championship Odds - Who are the Favorites for the 151st Open Championship?

The first point of call when it comes to betting on a major championship, is to check out the latest odds and compare them against each sportsbook. This is where OddsChecker's Open Championship Odds Grid comes in extremely useful.

Use OddsChecker's odds comparison tool to identify the best odds on your picks this week. Here is a snapshot of the top players in the market and their best odds.

Rory McIlroy (+750) - Get the best Rory McIlroy Odds at Bet365

Scottie Scheffler (+750) - Get the best Scottie Scheffler Odds at BetMGM

Jon Rahm (+1300) - Get the best Jon Rahm Odds at DraftKings

Cameron Smith (+1800) - Get the best Cameron Smith Odds at FanDuel

Brooks Koepka (+2200) - Get the best Brooks Koepka Odds at Pointsbet

Patrick Cantlay (+2200) - Get the best Patrick Cantlay Odds at DraftKings

Rickie Fowler (+2500) - Get the best Rickie Fowler Odds at DraftKings PointsBet

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are unsurprisingly the favorites, and unless a complete loss of form happens, Jon Rahm will always be close to those two at the top of the market too. Cameron Smith has been getting some steam since his fine US Open effort, and his win on the LIV Tour at Centurion, but can he defend his Claret Jug?

Use the promo codes below to win bigger than ever on the Open Championship, as you lock in $1000s in first bet bonuses.

Best Open Championship Betting Promos

2023 Open Championship Preview

The two best players in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are both on a tear at the moment, and both will be looking to end a strong 2023 with a major win.

Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka have both picked up major trophies this season, and Rory came close at the US Open but was held off by maiden major winner, Wyndham Clark.

It is hard to see both McIlroy and Scheffler being out of the frame on Sunday, but what do we make of the other contenders this week?

Jon Rahm seems to be short of his brilliant best, which led to his Masters win earlier this year, but even then he posted a Top 10 finish at the US Open, so he cannot be ruled out.

The course might hinder defending champion, Cameron Smith's chances, as he will not be able to get away with an errant driver here, something that has cost him at times this season.

Then you have home favorites like Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton who alongside their Ryder Cup teammate, Viktor Hovland, will all have their backers this week.

This century, we have seen Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy win the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, but will another elite name add their name to the Claret Jug, or could we be in for a bit of a shock?

Rory McIlroy Odds

Rory McIlroy has very clearly got the bit between his teeth again, and he needs to win a major again soon. He hasn't won one since the PGA Championship in 2014, which came weeks after he won here at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

We all know it is the Masters that Rory has his eyes set on, but another Claret Jug would sit very nicely on his roll of honors, and he will look to avenge his loss last year, where he came close to winning at St. Andrews before Cam Smith took over.

Buoyed by his Scottish Open win last week, it is no surprise that McIlroy is the favorite to double up here after his 2014 Open Championship win at this very course.

Boost McIlroy to 30-1 with the DraftKings promo code.

Scottie Scheffler Odds

Scottie Scheffler has been insane this season, and it is actually somewhat of a surprise he's only won twice.

Scheffler has finished inside the top 10 in 9 of his last 13 majors, including his 2022 Masters win. Scheffler has finished T8 and T21 in two Open Championship starts, and finished inside the top 3 again last week at the Scottish Open, to strengthen his claims.

Scheffler is +750 to win and +100 to finish inside the Top 10, making it 10 top 10 in his last 14 major starts.

Open Championship Picks and Predictions

Here are my picks for the 2023 Open Championship. I will give you one outright bet, a Top 10 bet, and a First Round Leader bet so that you have a chance to win in several markets.

My favorite Outright bet of the week, has to be Viktor Hovland. He has finished 7th, 2nd, and 19th in three majors this season, and he was the 54-hole leader in this event last year, before finishing 4th. Hovland's Open record now reads, T12-4 in his two starts, and he can take another step and win his first major title.

In the Top 10 market, I think Russell Henley can improve on his best Open Championship finish of T20, with a Top 10 here. He was inside the Top 10 down the road at Birkdale going into the weekend but fell away there. He now returns to this course as a winner on the season, with a 4th at the Masters and a 14th at the US Open under his belt, and he's not only the most accurate driver on Tour but he's also ranked 5th or better in SG Approach in 3 of his past 4 starts.

Brooks Koepka started fast here in 2014, sitting two back of Rory McIlroy's first-round lead, and he then co-led at Birkdale after round 1 in 2017. Again in 2019, he started fast in this event, sitting two back of the lead on day one, and generally speaking he gets off to a quick start in majors.

Bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on any of these bets, with the DraftKings promo code.