Justin Thomas 2023 Players Championship Predictions, Odds and Tee Time

If you're looking to bet on Players Championship odds, chances are that you've taken a look at just how much sportsbooks are valuing Justin Thomas this weekend, and for good reason.

Thomas is a former Players Championship winner, just two years ago, and has recorded three top-15 finishes at the event at TPC Sawgrass. But, it doesn't stop there.

Not only has Justin Thomas been great at TPC Sawgrass, but he comes in having placed in the top 25 in six straight events. So, the course fit is there and his form has been sharp. Should you be betting on Justin Thomas to win the Players Championship?

In order to find out whether or not you should be backing Thomas, let's take a look at his odds for some of the most popular markets as well as a prediction for just how well he will fare come this weekend.

Players Championship Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds

Date: March 9-12

March 9-12 Start Time: 8 am ET

8 am ET Where to Watch: ESPN+, NBC, Golf Channel

Players Championship Outright Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Best Odds Worst Odds Rory McIlroy +900 +850 Jon Rahm +1100 +900 Scottie Scheffler +1100 +1000 Patrick Cantlay +1800 +1600 Justin Thomas +2000 +1800 Max Homa +2200 +1800 Collin Morikawa +2500 +2200 Viktor Hovland +2800 +2500 Xander Schauffele +2800 +2200

When it comes to Players Championship odds this week, Justin Thomas is the fifth favorite in this week's field. Thomas, who is the ninth-ranked golfer on the planet, has shorter odds than everyone in the field with the exception of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay. Thomas' best odds to win sit at +2000, but some sportsbooks have him as short as +1800.

Players Championship First-Round Leader Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Best Odds Worst Odds Rory McIlroy +2200 +1800 Jon Rahm +2500 +1800 Scottie Scheffler +2500 +2200 Justin Thomas +3500 +2800 Max Homa +3500 +3300

There is some really good value to be had on Justin Thomas when it comes to his odd to be the leader after Round 1 on Thursday. Thomas, who is the fifth favorite overall, is the fourth favorite to be our first-round leader with odds at +3500. Those odds are better than Patrick Cantlay's despite the fact that Cantlay has better odds to win outright.

Players Championship Top-10 Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Best Odds Worst Odds Rory McIlroy +120 +110 Jon Rahm +137 +110 Scottie Scheffler +138 +120 Patrick Cantlay +200 +175 Justin Thomas +240 +200

Justin Thomas has finished inside the top 10 at TPC Sawgrass twice in his career. One came in 2021 when he won the entire event. The second time came in 2016, which was his second time ever playing The Players Championship. Thomas' +240 odds to get a top-10 finish make him the fifth favorite, but he's as short as +200 at some sportsbooks.

Justin Thomas' Players Championship Tee Time

During Thursday's first round of the 2023 Players Championship, Justin Thomas tees off at 12:56 pm ET. Thomas' group, which consists of himself, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa, tee off on the first hole.

Players Championship Prediction - Justin Thomas

The reasons to back Justin Thomas are long, so it makes sense to see Players Championship odds favoring him so much and tabbing him as the fifth favorite to win again at TPC Sawgrass.

But, is the best way to bet on Thomas backing him to win outright? I don't think so.

Justin Thomas plays well here and has been in good form. However, in eight tries he's won once, and even though he's playing good golf right now he's yet to get a win this season. Instead, I'm going to be backing him to finish inside the top 10.

Justin Thomas likes to play at TPC Sawgrass. He also tends to get up for the big events, like The Players Championship. So, I love the fact that I'm getting +240 value on Thomas here.

With those Players Championship odds, a $100 bet returns a $240 profit and all we need Thomas to do is be one of the ten best golfers on the course this weekend. I think it's too good to pass up.

Players Championship Pick