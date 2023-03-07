Justin Thomas 2023 Players Championship Predictions, Odds and Tee Time
Justin Thomas usually enjoys his time at TPC Sawgrass. Just two years ago, Thomas won The Players Championship by finishing 14-under par. Can JT win it again this season? We take a look at his latest odds, predictions and everything else you need to know.
If you're looking to bet on Players Championship odds, chances are that you've taken a look at just how much sportsbooks are valuing Justin Thomas this weekend, and for good reason.
Thomas is a former Players Championship winner, just two years ago, and has recorded three top-15 finishes at the event at TPC Sawgrass. But, it doesn't stop there.
Not only has Justin Thomas been great at TPC Sawgrass, but he comes in having placed in the top 25 in six straight events. So, the course fit is there and his form has been sharp. Should you be betting on Justin Thomas to win the Players Championship?
In order to find out whether or not you should be backing Thomas, let's take a look at his odds for some of the most popular markets as well as a prediction for just how well he will fare come this weekend.
Players Championship Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds
- Date: March 9-12
- Start Time: 8 am ET
- Where to Watch: ESPN+, NBC, Golf Channel
Players Championship Outright Odds
|Golfer
|Best Odds
|Worst Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+900
|+850
|Jon Rahm
|+1100
|+900
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1100
|+1000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1800
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|+1800
|Max Homa
|+2200
|+1800
|Collin Morikawa
|+2500
|+2200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2800
|+2500
|Xander Schauffele
|+2800
|+2200
When it comes to Players Championship odds this week, Justin Thomas is the fifth favorite in this week's field. Thomas, who is the ninth-ranked golfer on the planet, has shorter odds than everyone in the field with the exception of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay. Thomas' best odds to win sit at +2000, but some sportsbooks have him as short as +1800.
Players Championship First-Round Leader Odds
|Golfer
|Best Odds
|Worst Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+2200
|+1800
|Jon Rahm
|+2500
|+1800
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2500
|+2200
|Justin Thomas
|+3500
|+2800
|Max Homa
|+3500
|+3300
There is some really good value to be had on Justin Thomas when it comes to his odd to be the leader after Round 1 on Thursday. Thomas, who is the fifth favorite overall, is the fourth favorite to be our first-round leader with odds at +3500. Those odds are better than Patrick Cantlay's despite the fact that Cantlay has better odds to win outright.
Players Championship Top-10 Odds
|Golfer
|Best Odds
|Worst Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+120
|+110
|Jon Rahm
|+137
|+110
|Scottie Scheffler
|+138
|+120
|Patrick Cantlay
|+200
|+175
|Justin Thomas
|+240
|+200
Justin Thomas has finished inside the top 10 at TPC Sawgrass twice in his career. One came in 2021 when he won the entire event. The second time came in 2016, which was his second time ever playing The Players Championship. Thomas' +240 odds to get a top-10 finish make him the fifth favorite, but he's as short as +200 at some sportsbooks.
Justin Thomas' Players Championship Tee Time
During Thursday's first round of the 2023 Players Championship, Justin Thomas tees off at 12:56 pm ET. Thomas' group, which consists of himself, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa, tee off on the first hole.
Players Championship Prediction - Justin Thomas
The reasons to back Justin Thomas are long, so it makes sense to see Players Championship odds favoring him so much and tabbing him as the fifth favorite to win again at TPC Sawgrass.
But, is the best way to bet on Thomas backing him to win outright? I don't think so.
Justin Thomas plays well here and has been in good form. However, in eight tries he's won once, and even though he's playing good golf right now he's yet to get a win this season. Instead, I'm going to be backing him to finish inside the top 10.
Justin Thomas likes to play at TPC Sawgrass. He also tends to get up for the big events, like The Players Championship. So, I love the fact that I'm getting +240 value on Thomas here.
With those Players Championship odds, a $100 bet returns a $240 profit and all we need Thomas to do is be one of the ten best golfers on the course this weekend. I think it's too good to pass up.
Players Championship Pick
