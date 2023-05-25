How to Bet on LIV Golf Washington DC
LIV Golf is back again, this time for the first renewal of the LIV Golf Washington DC event.
After Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship last week in Oak Hill, LIV Golf will be hoping for a big week in Potomac Falls, Virginia, as a star-studded lineup competes for this week's big event.
We have teamed up with OddsChecker to find you the very best sports betting offers on the market right now, as you look to win bigger betting on LIV Golf Washington DC this week.
For more on the latest LIV Golf odds, LIV Golf betting promotions, and the best markets to bet in, read on below.
Best LIV Golf Washington DC Promo Codes
Below, we list the very best sports betting offers for you to take advantage of, as LIV Golf Washington DC takes place this weekend.
Make sure you sign up for these huge sportsbook welcome offers now, and win bigger on the likes of Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, or Dustin Johnson, even if they fail to win at Trump National Golf Club.
We have listed these offers in quick-claim format below so you can go right to the offer, or you can read on to learn more about each of them, before we look into this week's LIV Golf Odds.
- DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly on LIV Golf Washington DC
- FanDuel Promo Code: Claim a $1000 No Sweat First Bet for LIV Golf Washington DC
- Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed on LIV Golf Washington DC
- Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1250 on Caesars for LIV Golf Washington DC
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on LIV Golf Washington DC, Win $150 Guaranteed
The latest DraftKings promo code allows new users to bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on golf this weekend.
As it stands, DraftKings Sportsbook are not offering LIV Golf odds, but you can claim this offer and bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge instead.
All you need to do to claim this offer is complete your DraftKings registration, bet $5 on your favorite golfer this week, and then $150 will be added to your account guaranteed.
That is $150 in bonus bets added to your account, guaranteed, just for betting $5 on your favorite golfer this week.
Follow these steps in order to unlock the DraftKings promo code
Step One: CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150" button below to unlock the DraftKings promo code
Step Two: Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
Step Three: Deposit into your new DraftKings Sportsbook account
Step Four: Bet $5 on your favoriter Golfer
Step Five: Win $150 guaranteed even if your golfer goes on to lose, thanks to the DraftKings promo code
FanDuel Promo Code: Bet up to $1000 Sweat-Free on LIV Golf Washington DC
FanDuel Sportsbook are offering LIV Golf odds this week, and with the FanDuel promo code, you can wager up to $1000 sweat-free at LIV Golf Washington DC.
Yes... This offer allows you to wager up to $1000 on your favorite golfer this week in Potomac Falls, and if they win, you will win bigger than ever before, and if they lose, you will get your stakes back as bonus bets.
For example, you could bet $1000 on Bryson DeChambeau to win LIV Golf Washington DC this week, and either win $13,000 if he does win or get your stakes back to try again, thanks to the FanDuel promo code.
Of course, $1000 is just the maximum you can bet, and you can simply wager anywhere from $10 to $1000 and cover 100% of your first bet, thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Follow the steps below, to signup for the FanDuel promo code.
Step One: CLICK HERE or on the Claim $1000 button below, to unlock the FanDuel promo code
Step Two: Complete your FanDuel Sportsbook registration
Step Three: Deposit up to $100 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account
Step Four: Bet up to $1000 on your favorite LIV Golf Washington DC wager
That's it... Your first bet on LIV Golf Washington DC is now covered up to $1000, meaning you will either win big on your first wager or claim your stakes back as bonus bets.
Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1 on LIV Golf Washington DC, Get $200 Guaranteed
The Bet365 promo code is the very best offer on the market, and one that OddsChecker absolutely reccomends when it comes to betting on LIV Golf Washington DC this weekend.
Not only does this Bet365 promo code allow you to bet $1, get $200 guaranteed on the golf this weekend, but Bet365 Sportsbook is very much one of the best in terms of LIV Golf odds, LIV Golf betting markets, and in-play wagers.
You will not find a better platform to wager on LIV Golf Washington DC, so if you are in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, or Virignia, you must sign up now, if you plan on betting on this event.
With the Bet365 promo code you can effectively boost any golfer to 200-1 in this 48-man field, so sign up now and turn $1 into $200 guaranteed, even if your golfer fails to make an impact on Sunday.
Follow the steps below, to sign up for the Bet365 promo code.
Step One: CLICK HERE or on the Claim $200 Now button below, to unlock your $200 Bet365 promo code
Step Two: Complete your Bet365 registration
Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account
Step Four: Bet $1 on ANY LIV Golf Washington DC market
That's it! You have now unlocked $200 in bonus bets, ready to use on any other sporting event coming up in May and beyond!
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1250 on Caesars for LIV Golf Washington DC
If you thought the $1000 FanDuel promo code was generous, then this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is certainly going to catch your eye.
That is because you can cover your bet by a further $250 with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, as they cover your first bet up to $1250 with this incredible welcome offer.
Unfortunately Caesars Sportsbook are not offering odds on LIV Golf at this time, but you can bet on the PGA Tour this weekend instead, with this incredible first bet bonus.
Follow these steps to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code.
Step One: CLICK HERE or on the Claim $1250 button below, to unlock the Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Step Two: Complete your Caesars Sportsbook registration
Step Three: Deposit $20+ into your new Caesars account
Step Four: Bet $20+ on Golf this weekend
Step Five: Either win big or get your stakes back, when betting on Golf, thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code
2023 LIV Golf Washington DC Odds: Who are the Favorites To Win This Week?
Now that you have all the information you need to claim the very best sports betting offers, ahead of this LIV Golf Washington DC event, we can now compare the best odds with OddsChecker, to see who the favorites are at Trump National Golf Club.
- Brooks Koepka +850
- Cameron Smith +850
- Dustin Johnson +1200
- Bryson DeChambeau +1600
- Mito Pereira +1600
- Patrick Reed +1600
- Talor Gooch +1600
- Charles Howell III +1600
- Joaquin Niemann +1800
Best LIV Golf Washington DC Betting Markets
Bet in the following markets ahead of the first round of LIV Golf Washington DC to win bigger on your favorite players.
- Outright Winner (Individual)
- Winning Team
- Top 10 Finish
- First Round Leader
You now have all the information you need to bet on LIV Golf Washington DC. Now all that is left to do is pick out your favorite bets for the week and wager on them after claiming the HUGE welcome promotions above.
Here are some thoughts from OddsChecker's, Tom Jacobs on this week's event.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
