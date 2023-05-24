Block Party Super Boost: Boost Michael Block to +200 to Make the Cut at Colonial With DraftKings
Looking to bet on PGA Professional sensation, Michael Block at the Charles Schwab Challenge? Then check out this +200 Super Boost from DraftKings for him to make the weekend!
Michael Block is the talk of the town right now, as he finished T15 at the 2023 PGA Championship last week.
Off the back of that stellar performance, the PGA Professional has now received sponsor's invites for this week's, Charles Schwab Challenge and the RBC Canadian Open.
This week, DraftKings Sportsbook are letting you get in on the action and boosting the odds on him to make the cut again this weekend, boosting his odds to +200 to do so!
That's right... You can now get 2-1 odds that Block, who finished T15 in a major last week, can now make the cut on a shorter, more technical course, which should play into his hands.
Has he got what it takes to make the cut? Let's look into that and the bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code below, to ensure you are really winning bigger on the PGA Tour this week!
If you have not yet signed up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account, but were planning to, in order to take advantage of this Block Party Super Boost, then you should claim this DraftKings promo code now!
You can secure this bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code
How to Claim a $150 Guaranteed Bonus Plus the Block Party Super Boost
Looking to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account, so you can take advantage of the Michael Block Super Boost? Then make sure you do so by following these steps below, so you secure a guaranteed $150 bonus for doing so!
1) CLICK HERE or on the offer button below, to add the DraftKings promo code to your account registration
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit $5+ into your new DraftKings Sportsbook account
4) Bet $5 on any Charles Schwab Challenge Outright before Round 1
5) Get an instant $150 bonus as soon as you place your qualifying bet, thanks to the DraftKings promo code!
You are now in the position to opt-in for the Block Party Super Boost: Get +200 odds on Michael Block to make the cut. Let's find out how to do so below.
How to Opt-In to the Block Party Super Boost
Follow these steps to opt-in for the +200 Michael Block to Make the Cut special.
1) Login or signup for DraftKings Sportsbook
2) Head to the "Promos" section of DraftKings Sportsbook
3) Click the "Opt-in" button on the Block Party Super Boost Promotion
4) Now place your bet on Michael Block to Make the Cut - Max Stakes Apply (See Site)
Will Michael Block Make the Cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge?
It was a heroic performance from Michael Block at Oak Hill, which resulted in an unlikely top-15 finish, and a weekend where he played with both Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.
Can he make the weekend at Colonial though, and set up perhaps another marquee grouping over the weekend?
A look at Michael Block's PGA Tour career suggests he is capable of making the weekend, despite his Top 15 finish last week being far and away his best performance.
In 25 starts on the PGA Tour, Michael Block has made the cut five times, and these came at classical and harder tests like Riviera and Torrey Pines. Now he will get the chance to play a shorter course, which gives him a chance to compete.
Claim the DraftKings promo code now, to lock in a $150 guaranteed bonus, when you sign up and bet $5 on the Charles Schwab Challenge, and then opt-in and bet on Michael Block to make the cut, with the +200 Block Party Super Boost.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
