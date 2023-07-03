2023 LIV Golf London Betting Picks and Predictions

For the first time in its history, LIV Golf is returning to a golf course for the second time, as we are back where it all started in 2022, LIV Golf London, at the Centurion Club.

12 months ago the golf landscape changed forever, as the LIV Golf League hosted its first ever event, and now they return 12 months later with a more established roster of players.

Things might be even more up in the air than they were a year ago, with the recent PGA-PIF-DP World Tour merger announcement, but what we do know is, there is another event in England this week.

Charl Schwartzel won the first LIV event here at Centurion, but with a far deeper field this time around, will he be able to defend his title?

Let's break down the latest LIV Golf London odds, and give you our favorite bets for the week!

Here are the winners on the 2023 LIV Golf Tour this season:

Individual Winners

LIV Golf Mayakoba - Charles Howell III

LIV Golf Oklahoma - Danny Lee

LIV Golf Orlando - Brooks Koepka

LIV Golf Adelaide - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf Singapore - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf Tulsa - Dustin Johnson

LIV Golf Washington DC - Harold Varner III

LIV Golf Valderrama - Talor Gooch

Team Winners

LIV Golf Mayakoba - Crushers GC

LIV Golf Oklahoma - Fireballs GC

LIV Golf Orlando - Torque GC

LIV Golf Adelaide - 4 Aces GC

LIV Golf Singapore - RangeGoats GC

LIV Golf Tulsa - Stingers GC

LIV Golf Washington DC - Torque GC

LIV Golf Valderrama - Torque GC

Talor Gooch is the first three-time winner on the LIV Golf Tour, and Torque GC are the first team this season to reach three team wins on the year.

Despite Torque GC's three wins, it is still the 4 Aces out in front in the team standings, whilst Talor Gooch is being chased down by Brooks Koepka in the individual standings.

LIV Golf London Course Preview

Par 72

7,084 Yards

LIV Golf returns to the UK for the first time in 2023, and we will be heading to the same course as last year, Centurion Club, in Hemel Hempsted.

Last year, Charl Schwartzel won this event at -7, shooting 65-66 over the first two days, and a level-par 72 to close out the event.

A similar score can be expected this year, although with the increase in quality in the field, it wouldn't be a huge suprirse to see a double-digit under par winner.

Strong driving will be the order of the day here, as many mentioned how tight the golf course can get.

As a relatively new course we are still learning about this heathland venue, but we expect a combination of power and accuracy off the tee to be important.



Schwartzel ranked 5th in Driving Distance, 3rd in Driving Accuracy and 10th in Greens in Regulation when winning here, and Hennie Du Plessis ranked 7th in Driving Distance and 1st in Putting Average.

One of the player's tied for 3rd, Peter Uihlein got it done a different way, leading the field in Putts per Round whilst ranking 2nd in Scrambling, to show those with a strong short game can lead the way here as well.

LIV Golf London Key Stats

Total Driving - Be one of the best drivers of the ball overall and you should contend here at Centurion, as you are rewarded for setting up the best opportunities on each hole. Three of the top 6 finishes last year ranked inside the top 5 for Total Driving

- Be one of the best drivers of the ball overall and you should contend here at Centurion, as you are rewarded for setting up the best opportunities on each hole. Three of the top 6 finishes last year ranked inside the top 5 for Total Driving Putting - Whilst approach play is always going to be important, putting comes to the fore here at the Centurion Club, as three of the top 6 finishes ranked inside the top 5 for putting last year. Finding the greens is one thing, but those birdie putts and par saves will be incredibly important on a tough layout.

LIV Golf London Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner

Bryson DeChambeau +1000 (Bet $100 to collect $1000) The best odds for this Bryson DeChambeau pick are at Bet365

Bryson is going to win soon, and on a course that demands excellent driving, now is probably the time to take a chance on it being the week for DeChambeau.

DeChambeau narrowly missed out on a win last week at Valderrama, where his bogey-free 63 put him in position on Saturday as he took the 36-hole lead. He wasn't able to convert, as Talor Gooch shot a final-round 67, including a 15ft birdie putt on the last, to win by one.

Valderrama is hardly the sort of course you would expect Bryson to excel at, so the fact he finished 2nd there, suggests his game is in good enough shape to win on a course that absolutely aligns with his skillset.

Centurion does demand accuracy off the tee as well as distance, but it doesn't look as visually claustrophobic as Valderrama, and that visual difference may lean into the American's hands.

He might be 10/1, but he's the elite player who is due a win on LIV, an he can claim it this week at the Centurion Club.

Brendan Steele +4000 (Bet $100 to collect $4,100) The best odds for this Brendan Steele pick are at Bet365

Brendan Steele is one of the best drivers of a golf ball on LIV, which is highlighted by the fact he ranks inside the top 5 for Total Driving this season.

Last week at Valderrama a baulky putter prevented Steele from contending because his game was otherwise in excellent shape.

Steele ranked 1st in Total Driving and 5th in Greens in Regulation last week in Spain, and if he can find any sort of short game, on and around the greens this week, he can vault himself into contention on a course that may just suit his eye.

He got better every round last week despite spending the whole time in the middle of the pack, and I think he will finally be rewarded for his strong ball striking this week in England.