2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
Through three rounds, Kurt Kitayama leads at Bay Hill in this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Trent Pruitt breaks down the Arnold Palmer Invitational live odds and gives us his favorite picks for Sunday.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Kurt Kitayama shot an even round on Saturday, meaning he’ll carry a slight lead into Sunday’s action at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Whether it was a lack of aggression or simply an underperforming round, he now holds just a one-stroke edge over Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland. And while Kitayama is in front on the leaderboard (-9), he comes in with the third-shortest odds, which means the sportsbooks expect him to lose the lead on Sunday.
Scheffler comes in as a favorite at +225 after shooting four under on Saturday. Hovland is right behind him at +400 courtesy of a -6 effort in the third round. His six-under outing made him the biggest mover on Saturday, along with Tyrell Hatton (-7) and Pierceson Coody (-5).
Another notable move was Rory McIlroy, who climbed into fifth (-6) courtesy of a -4 round on Saturday. The Northern Irishman is T5 with Harris English, who went three under in the third round.
There’s plenty of talent atop the leaderboard, including two of the world’s top three players sitting inside the top five. From a betting perspective, here’s what I’m locking in for Sunday’s finale at Bay Hill
Arnold Palmer Invitational Picks
Rory McIlroy Top 5 Finish (-140) (Bet $140 to collect $240) The best odds for this McIlroy pick are at DraftKings right now
After shooting one over in Thursday's opening round, Rory McIlroy rebounded with -3 and -4 efforts the following days. He now resides in fifth, sitting three strokes off Kitayama’s nine-under pace.
I don’t mind making a play on McIlroy at +700 to win the whole thing, and I’m tempted to lock that in myself. However, with Scheffler and Hovland each holding two-stroke advantages over McIlroy, I think the safe play is to lock in the Northern Irishman to secure a top-five finish.
He’s gotten better each day at Bay Hill, and I don’t think it’s outlandish to say he closes out the tournament with another big performance. He’s excelled here in the past, winning in 2018 (-18) and adding four other top 10 finishes in his past six starts on the course: T4 (-9, 2017), T5 (E, 2020), T6 (-8, 2019), T10 (-3, 2021). Let’s lay the juice with McIlroy to place inside the top five.
Matt Fitzpatrick Top 20 Finish (+150) (Bet $100 to collect $250) DraftKings has the best odds for this API pick
Another golfer who has had a ton of success at Bay Hill recently is Matt Fitzpatrick. Here’s how the Englishman has fared in his last four starts here: 2 (-10, 2029), T9 (-1, 2022), T9 (+1, 2020), and T10 (-3, 2021).
After shooting four-over par on Saturday, Fitzpatrick dropped to -1 in the tournament. I’ll chalk it up as a one-off bad day for the 28-year-old, who has clearly played this course to a high level in recent years. With his course experience, I expect Fitzpatrick to make his way up the leaderboard and crack the top 20 again. He’s currently T31 entering Sunday’s finale, but just one stroke separates him and 11 golfers sitting T19 (-2).
Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds - Live Odds Entering Sunday
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+225
|Viktor Hovland
|+400
|Kurt Kitayama
|+600
|Rory McIlroy
|+700
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+750
|Justin Thomas
|+2300
|Jordan Spieth
|+3000
|Harris English
|+3300
|Max Homa
|+5000
|Cam Young
|+7000
Trent is a Chicago native who has been an avid sports fan ever since he could walk. He played collegiate rugby at Arizona State University and still resides in Arizona, where he spends his days engulfed in sports betting analysis. Trent fell in love with the analytical side of sports in his late teens and has been a part of the sports betting industry for 10+ years now.
-
-
17-Year-Old Shoots Incredible Round Of 59
Surfers Paradise Golf Club member, Billy Dowling, carded 12 birdies and six pars as he shot the magical 59
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Player Strikes Two Golf Balls At Same Time In Bizarre Incident
No, that headline is correct, Shae Wools-Cobb really hit two golf balls at the same at the New Zealand Open
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Picks: Our Staff's Favorite Bets
With the Arnold Palmer Invitational just a day away from getting started, we asked our team of golf handicappers for their favorite pick. Let's take a look at their favorite Arnold Palmer Invitational bets for this week.
By Tom Viera • Published
-
How to Bet on the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Follow this guide below, for all the information you need to make more money betting on the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Bet $5, Win $150 on the Arnold Palmer Invitational With the DraftKings Promo Code
Claim this DraftKings promo code today, and you can secure an additional $150 bonus on your Arnold Palmer Invitational bets this week!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds and Betting Preview
Matt MacKay breaks down the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Can Scottie Scheffler defend his 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational title? Read on to find out.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Betting Picks and Predictions
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is a few days away and that means we need early picks for this week's stop on the PGA Tour. Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best Arnold Palmer Invitational picks.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
Honda Classic Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
Trent Pruitt weighs in on Sunday’s final round of the Honda Classic and gives his betting opinion on whether or not Chris Kirk will bring home the victory.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
2023 Honda Classic Picks: Our Staff's Favorite Bets
With the Honda Classic just a day away from getting started, we asked our team of golf handicappers for their favorite pick. Let's take a look at their favorite Honda Classic bets for this week.
By Tom Viera • Published
-
FanDuel Promo Code: $1000 No Sweat First Bet on the Honda Classic
With the latest FanDuel promo code, you can claim a $1000 No Sweat First Bet on this week's Honda Classic. Sign-up now to win bigger on the PGA Tour this weekend.
By Tom Jacobs • Published