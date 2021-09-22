A rundown of the golf balls that'll be in action at this year's Ryder Cup

Whether it’s a new driver or a returning flatstick, the equipment used by the world’s best always captures the attention of fans. So, with that in mind, we answer the question: what golf balls are the players using at the Ryder Cup?

There are no contractual obligations to play a specific ball at the Ryder Cup, but issues can arise in foursomes when players are usually forced to hit at least some shots with a ball they are unfamiliar with.

Here is a rundown of what the 24 competitors will be smashing all over the Whistling Straits layout this week.

Titleist Pro V1x

Unsurprisingly, Titleist golf balls will be the most popular at the 43rd Ryder Cup, and in particular, the Pro V1x.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tyrrell Hatton

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Patrick Cantlay

Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Titleist Pro V1

Just behind the Pro V1x in terms of numbers, with seven players using it, is the Titleist Pro V1.

Paul Casey

Viktor Hovland

Bernd Wiesberger

Daniel Berger

Harris English

Tony Finau

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade TP5x

Slotting in behind Titleist in the golf-ball stakes is TaylorMade, with five players putting their faith in the TP5 or TP5x.

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Rory McIlroy

Dustin Johnson

TaylorMade TP5

Two-time major winner and Ryder Cup rookie uses TaylorMade’s higher-spinning premium offering.

Collin Morikawa

Callaway Chrome Soft X

The World No. 1 recently switched from TaylorMade to Callaway and put the Chrome Soft X into play.

Jon Rahm

Callaway Chrome Soft X LS

The Olympic gold medal winner uses the low-spin edition of the Chrome Soft X.

Xander Schauffele

Bridgestone Tour B X

With the absence of Tiger Woods, only one player will be teeing up a Bridgestone ball this week.

Bryson DeChambeau

Srixon Z-Star XV

Last but by no means least, the 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year will take to Whistling Straits with a Srixon Z-Star XV.