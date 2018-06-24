Sunday Trading: Huge Savings On Golf Shoes!
In the market for a new pair of golf shoes? You're in the right place!
This week's Sunday Trading features American Golf's current apparel and shoes sale, which features savings of up to almost £60 off shoes worn by Tour Pros.
You'll find deals on Rory McIlroy's Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2s, Justin Rose's Adipower Sport Boost 3s and Jon Rahm's Adidas Powerband BOA Boosts.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2 Shoes - Were £129.95, Now £90
Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2 Shoes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
These Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2 shoes currently have £39.95 off in American Golf's huge sale.
They're currently only available in sizes 7, 9 and 12.
Nike Air Zoom Precision shoes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Save almost £60 on these Nike Air Zoom Precision shoes! They're available in loads of sizes and three different colour options.
Adidas Adipower Sport Boost 3 Shoes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Get almost £35 off these Adidas golf shoes as worn by Justin Rose.
Adidas Powerband BOA Boost shoes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As worn by Jon Rahm on the PGA and European Tours, these Adidas BOA Boost shoes currently have almost £45 off!
Adidas Tour 360 Boost 2 shoes Wide Fit
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Save almost £50 on these limited edition Adidas Tour 360 shoes!
Available in wide fit from sizes 7-12.
Available in wide fit from sizes 7-12.
As well as all of these deals, check out American Golf's full apparel and shoes sale here!
American Golf also has some very decent savings in their Major Season sale.
Some of those deals include...
Srixon AD333 golf balls for less than £20
Normally £24, the ever-popular AD333 currently has over £4 off per dozen.
Cleveland RTX 3 Wedges
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Need to upgrade your wedges? Don't look past this deal!
- . Read our full Cleveland RTX 3 Wedges
Want more? Check out last week's Sunday Trading which features many deals you may still be able to get.
Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently looks after the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our social media pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey with a handicap index of 2. He once made an albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa and has made one hole-in-one.
-
