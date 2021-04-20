The stunning new Slate Blue SM8 wedge from Titleist made our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

Titleist Vokey SM8 Slate Blue Wedge

No new wedge model from Titleist this year, just a new finish and colour. But what a finish, with the rich slate blue just oozing class and desirability.

To be fair, the excellent SM8 designs, which featured in our best golf wedges guide, were available in a pretty comprehensive palette anyway, with Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel, Jet Black and Raw already on the colour chart, so why the new option?

Enhanced Durability

For the honest answer, we turned to the man himself, Bob Vokey: “Very often, wedge finishes can be beautiful, but they won’t last. At the same time, the most durable finishes often aren’t stunning. Slate Blue combines the two. Not only will golfers love the wedge when they see it in the shop, the finish will last through the course of play.”

The ultra-premium look is created in the same way as a PVD finish, but with a unique material and more time-intensive process providing a deep, rich slate blue colour that is extremely durable. It looks good on the shelf, and stays looking good for longer.

Stunning Looks

Wedge looks are important to every golfer, but it obviously has to work too. With Vokey’s exceptional tour validation, there are no worries on that front. Titleist says the SM8 is the most accurate and forgiving Vokey wedge to date, and we would tend to agree, even though we loved our SM7s.

The key to the SM8’s consistency is a forward shift in the centre of gravity to a position that actually hovers in front of the wedge face. This boosts MOI (by up to seven per cent in the higher lofts) for a more solid feel, and a clubface that feels easier to square through impact.

It definitely works for us as shown by our full review, and the new slate blue finish, available in all 23 loft, bounce and grind options, is simply gorgeous.

