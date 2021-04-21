The Whoop Fitness Band has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

Whoop Fitness Band

Whoop is a wearable band – A fitness and recovery tracker that’s the brainchild of Will Ahmed, a former captain of the Harvard men’s varsity squash team.

Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are all avid users of Whoop, which, in January became the official fitness wearable of the PGA Tour and then the LPGA Tour in March.

Whoop monitors your recovery and sleep which determines how hard you can train. If you have a low recovery, then it’s a sign your body is run down and you need to put less strain on it. If you recover fast, then you can take more strain.

Whoop Fitness Band

Importance Of Sleep

As well as helping the user to balance their strain and recovery, Whoop also measures sleep, something Ahmed describes as a “black box”, a third of your life that many people don’t properly understand.

Although you obviously work hard during exercise – you will actually be breaking muscles down through the process. It’s only in your REM and Slow Wave sleep that these muscles are rebuilt.

The data collected from the strap, which can be seen in real-time on the Whoop app, is plugged into an advanced algorithm that provides daily suggestions on the amount of sleep, exercise and rest needed to keep your body in peak physical condition.

Health Benefits

Whoop is designed to change your behaviour and improve your health.

By tracking recovery and sleep, you will be more aware of your body – you’ll lower your heart rate and get more effective sleep.

If you go from one hour of REM and Slow Wave sleep per night to two of each, the effect on your overall health will be significant.

Whoop is comfortable to wear and will help you become healthier, happier and perform at a higher level. What’s not to like about that!

Whoop Fitness Band