FootJoy turned heads when it unveiled its new HyperFlex shoe, but it’s well worthy of its place on our Editor’s Choice product list for 2021

FootJoy HyperFlex Shoe

FootJoy continue to push the boundaries when it comes to golf shoes, with the new HyperFlex a prime example. Delivering trainer-like comfort as well as an all-new BOA fit system, this shoe moulds itself to the golfer to provide a combination of lightweight support and cushioning sure to help you play your best.

At first glance, the HyperFlex looks primarily like a summer shoe, with its two-tone mesh upper and unconventional style. However, as well as being lightweight and breathable, they are fully waterproof, offering protection in any and all conditions.

Just some of the reasons why these feature in our guide to the most comfortable golf shoes on the market today.

FootJoy HyperFlex Golf Shoes

BOA At The Core

Most golf shoes are developed to be a lace-up model first and foremost, with a BOA version more of an added extra. However, the HyperFlex is different in that it was designed with BOA at its core.

And FootJoy’s brand new Wrapid BOA fastening system delivers everything you would want. Even the smallest of adjustments can be made to the tension, reducing the pressure on the top of the foot and providing the ultimate in fit and feel.

Next-Level Comfort

It’ll be no surprise to learn that a supremely well-fitted shoe is also comfortable, but there’s more than just BOA at work here. We found the foam cushioning underfoot took the comfort to another level, making it one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market.

Additionally, the outsole design, which has staggered ridges on either side, allows the shoe to flex a little with each step, taking further strain off the foot. You really notice this feature as it makes the HyperFlex feel like one unit moving with you to provide constant support. Our feet never felt heavy or sore walking up the last no matter the course or conditions.

The BOA models of the new HyperFlex shoe are available in grey/red and black, while the laced options come in blue/white and grey/blue.

FootJoy HyperFlex Golf Shoes