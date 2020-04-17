Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoes
The Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged shoes are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.
By Golf Monthly published
Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged
Puma has been at the cutting edge of golfing fashion for almost two decades now and their shoes take inspiration from both street fashion and other sports. The Ignite Pwradapt Caged delivers a modern, sporty look combined with superb levels of comfort and traction.
The idea behind the Ignite Pwradapt Caged shoe is to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard you swing.
Editor's Choice 2020
This is achieved through the Pwrcage saddle unit, which wraps around the sides of the shoe providing unmatched stability.
As the laces tighten, the cage around the foot forms a perfect, comfortable but stable fit, and the Heel Lock Window cups the golfer’s heel comfortably, locking the foot securely into the shoe.
Related: Best Golf Shoes
It’s really quite impressive just how stable you feel in this shoe given how lightweight it is. Even on difficult terrain, grip and support remains good.
Extra support and traction
In addition, the layered Adaptive Fit System provides 360-degree support, while the external “bootie” equipped with Pwrframe technology ensures that the foot is fully supported in the highest impact areas.
- BUY NOW (UK): Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged shoes from American Golf for £129.99
- BUY NOW (US): Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged shoes from Worldwide Golf Shops for $149.99
The full-length Ignite foam cushioning provides responsive comfort and 3-dimensional traction that adapts to the way you move. You’ll struggle to find a more comfortable golf shoe this year.
Contemporary edge
In terms of style, both the lace and disc version of the Caged shoe feature an Epic Tour Last – a refined, anatomical last shaping that delivers excellent fit and ample forefoot volume for comfort and an appealing toe-down look.
The shoe is sporty and contemporary in its styling. It looks great and that can only inspire on-course confidence.
We found the Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged to be supremely comfortable and we love the contemporary look. Grip is great and support very impressive for such a lightweight shoe.
