The Titleist T300 iron has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

Titleist T300 Iron

The Titleist T300 iron is one of the best game improvement irons in golf because it offers a good combination of forgiveness and feel.

Delivering excellent ball speed together with a high degree of forgiveness, these irons should help any golfer get more from their iron play.

A classic cavity back with midsize face, the T300 is an attractive and powerful looking iron that inspires confidence at address.

Max Impact

Max impact technology allows the face of the T300 to be thinner, thereby improving launch, speed and feel through the inclusion of a silicone polymer insert.

A dampener behind the face also helps soften the feel, while a sole with more camber is designed to improve turf interaction and maximise forgiveness.

The T300 has a longer blade length to inspire confidence but centre of gravity is kept in exactly the right spot thanks to tungsten weighting in the toe.

Titleist always produces great looking irons and the T300 is no exception. Although it features all the tech you would expect from a game improvement cavity back iron, a thinner top line and less offset keep the styling classic.

Distance Machine

During testing for our full review, we found the ball to come off the clubface of the T300 faster than the old 718 AP1 (which the T300 effectively replaced) but we also enjoyed the sound – not so clicky as some game improvement irons tend to be.

It’s relatively low spinning and produces a nice rainbow flight. We found it to be consistent in terms of distance produced, the stronger lofts certainly help where that’s concerned. We also found the T300 nice and forgiving when struck just off centre.

They are a great option for improving players seeking a little more distance and consistency – A distance machine with a classic look.

