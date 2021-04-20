After thorough testing the Mizuno JPX921 Forged iron has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

Mizuno JPX921 Forged Iron

Mizuno continues to make some of the very finest irons in golf and the JPX 921 Forged irons continue that trend. Grain Flow Forged HD in their legendary facility in Hiroshima Japan, they have long been a favourite of leading professionals.

The JPX921 Forged irons, which also made our list of the best compact mid-handicap irons, deliver a superb blend of power, control and forgiveness. They will help players of varying abilities get the very most from their game. Exceptionally fast ball speeds combine with classic looks and a high level of workability to deliver great versatility.

Mizuno JPX 921 Forged Irons

The JPX921 Forged irons integrate the power of Chromoly into a full body forged iron for the very first time. Initially applied in Mizuno’s Hot Metal irons – Chromoly has made the cross over to Mizuno’s forgings with excellent results. Testing shows the fastest ball speeds Mizuno has ever produced from a fully Forged iron thanks to a clubface that’s 0.5mm thinner than predecessors.

These irons unquestionably produce excellent, impressive, distance and a strong ball flight.

In addition, perimeter weighting with a toe bias maximises stability through the strike and that is further enhanced by a wider CNC milled back slot. You’ll find the irons produce very consistent results even with slightly off-centre strikes.

Buttery Soft Feel

Although the JPX921 Forged irons feature some impressive, game-improvement, technologies, they maintain that fabulous feel you associate with Mizuno irons.

They offer a sleek and compact profile with a shorter blade length throughout. There’s minimal offset and a bevelled trailing edge. The set gets sleeker as you move down to the shorter irons.

Apart from all the technology, with their pearl brush finish and clean lines, they quite simply look gorgeous.

The JPX921 Forged irons deliver the best of both worlds, feel and playability with a good level of power and forgiveness.

