The Garmin Approach S62 GPS watch is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch

A GPS watch for the gadget lover, Garmin’s Approach S62 offers a host of exciting functionality.

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Golf Watch

If you want pinpoint yardages and the ability to move the pin position, but you also want a watch that offers many of the same features as a smartphone, you’ll get all that with the S62 as we found out in our review – and lots more, making it one of the best Garmin golf watches on the market.

It looks slick and stylish, and with advanced fitness tracking features you’ll have plenty of reasons to wear it off the course, but its number one priority is to help the user shoot lower scores, and there are a number of advanced features that make this possible.

Incredible Functionality

Firstly, if you enable shot tracking, you can tell the watch what club you hit after each shot and after five rounds of doing this, Virtual Caddie feature becomes available, suggesting clubs to hit for upcoming shots.

Not only that, but once paired with your phone, the watch can also take into account the wind conditions in real time.

Elsewhere, you have the PlaysLike Distance feature, which adjusts yardages to account for uphill and downhill shots, and Green View, which gives you each green’s true shape from wherever you are on the course; it even allows you to drag-and-drop the pin for greater accuracy.

There’s also Hazard View, a feature that really comes into its own when you’re playing a hole that’s littered with traps.

This feature allows you to quickly scroll through each hazard on the map, therefore making it easier to plot a safe route to the hole.

Not Just A Golf Watch

The fact that you can choose from a number of interchangeable bands tells the story – it’s a watch for many different occasions.

With smart notifications, a contactless payment solution, activity tracking and enhanced heart rate technology, the Garmin Approach S62 is one of the most comprehensive, cutting-edge GPS watches on the market.

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Golf Watch