The Cobra Radspeed XB driver is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

Cobra Radspeed XB Driver

Cobra is the brand that arguably offers the best pound-for-pound value with its drivers and this continued to be the case with the launch of the Radspeed range.

In our full review, we found the Cobra Radspeed XB to also be one of the most forgiving drivers on the market in 2021 too.

There are three models within it and while the Radspeed model was the longest overall thanks to the low spin it provides, it was the Radspeed XB that got the nod for our Editors Choice Awards. Why?

Well the XB stands for Xtreme Back because of the large amount of weight positioned in the rear of the head along with two front weights towards the heel and toe.

Radical design

The concept starting out was to significantly increase something called the radius of gyration, which is the distance from the club’s centre of gravity to each weight location, to produce extra yardage through lower spin, faster ball speeds and more forgiveness.

The Radspeed XB driver features an oversized address profile and we found it to still offer relatively low spin and competitive ball speed along with excellent forgiveness.

Full of forgiveness

As a result, we felt like we could really go after drives not worrying too much about achieving a centred strike because help was on hand should we miss the middle. Extra value also comes from the Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos performance tracking built into the top of the grip, which can seamlessly monitor and provide feedback on performance.

The shelf appeal of this driver is through the roof. It is unquestionably the coolest looking driver on the market this year but doesn’t prioritise style over substance. In the Radspeed XB, golfers have an eye-catching product that will perform as good as anything else for a wide range of player types.

