The TaylorMade TP5 golf ball has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

TaylorMade TP5 Ball

TaylorMade has been making five-piece premium golf balls for over a decade now and this latest TP5 ball is the third-generation of a model that first launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the best premium golf balls on the market.

One of the main changes for 2021 is a refined Tour Flight Dimple Pattern featuring ‘dual-radius shape’ dimples. These promise improved aerodynamics and carry distance for golfers across the spectrum by optimising airflow around the ball to reduce drag and therefore promote greater distance.

Beneath the soft urethane cover, four increasingly stiff layers combine to convert as much compression energy into ball speed as possible, with its large, more reactive core a key ball speed component.

More Stopping Power

We’ve long been fans of the TP5 and really enjoyed the ball flight of this latest model, not just because of the excellent driver distance, but also because the flight parabola with irons gets the ball coming in on a steeper descent for improved control. That’s really handy playing into firm greens.

TP5 remains the softer of the two models in the family, with its cover really helping on those greenside shots where spin is the key. It also launches a little lower on pitch shots for a greater degree of control when the wind gets up. We also found it easier to shape the TP5 a bit compared to the TP5x.

With many different premium balls being played on the main tours, it’s clear that you’re often trying to split hairs when it comes to differentiating between their performance. They are all good! But if we were to pick out one key benefit of the TP5, it would be that steeper descent angle at the end of the ball’s flight, which could just be the difference between a long iron staying on the green or running through the back.

