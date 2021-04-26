The FootJoy HyperFLX Glove has been selected for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

FootJoy HyperFLX Glove

Getting the right glove both in terms of fit and to suit your playing requirements can greatly enhance your on-course performance.

There’s nothing worse than a glove that pinches or slips, nor one that only lasts for a round or two before becoming misshapen or losing its gripping power.

FootJoy has long been at the forefront of glove technology and design, and the HyperFLX is the latest in a long line of superb, innovative products offering comfort and performance.

Feel And Durability

The idea behind the HyperFLX is to offer a blend of the soft feel and touch you would expect from a premium leather, tour-style glove with the durability and reliability of a more all-weather option.

The design of the HyperFLX features a Premium Cabretta Leather palm which seeks to provide a soft, comfortable feel along with excellent resistance to water and perspiration.

This has been combined with a Microvent material on the back of the hand as well as Powernet Mesh Knuckles. This precise placement of finer gauge elastic material is there to aid moisture control, fit consistency and breathability.

A Tailored Fit

The glove really moulds itself brilliantly to the shape of the hand and this is aided by the tailored fit design and an angled ComforTab Velcro closure feature which secures the glove’s fit nicely.

The level of grip is excellent, and the soft feel helps you get maximum control and feedback from the club.

The stretch fabric on the back of the hand not only delivers a comfortable stretch-sensation but it also helps to keep you cool in warmer conditions.

If you’re looking for a great combination of traditional feel and modern performance technology in your glove then the new FootJoy HyperFLX is an excellent option for 2021.

