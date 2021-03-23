We pick out 10 classic items on Ebay that have made their mark on the golf market...
Classic Golf Gear On Ebay: 10 Items You Can Buy Right Now
Ebay is home to thousands upon thousands of golf items, from clubs to bags, balls, clothing and everything else you can possibly think of.
There’s undoubtedly some great stuff on the auction site, including classic golf gear.
We’ve picked out 10 items available to buy right now (five in the UK, five in the US) that golf aficionados would love to get their hands on…
Classic Golf Gear On Ebay – UK
Sergio Garcia adidas Staff Bag £299.95
This adidas staff bag is a rare find and a bargain at under £300. It’s not in perfect condition but is still very, very cool with yellow/black colourway and Sergio’s bull logo.
TaylorMade Burner 7 Wood £24.95
7 woods seem to be the new in-thing on tour so why not grab yourself this absolute classic TaylorMade Burner, coming with the iconic Bubble shaft? For under £25 you can pick this icon up. Great for practising with, having fun at the range or giving to a friend or relative who is new to the game.
Scotty Cameron Teryllium Putter £700
This beautiful Newport 2 Teryllium Scotty Cameron isn’t cheap but it’s an absolute classic – as used by Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters of course. It’s also in great condition.
Ping PP58 Blackout Putter Grip £11.99
When you think of iconic putter grips, the PP58 Blackout from Ping has to be towards the top of the list. Why? Because Tiger Woods has favoured it throughout his career, fitting it on his iconic Scotty Camerons and other flat sticks. It’s still one of the best putter grips you can buy.
Nike VR Forged Blades TW £250
Nike stopped making clubs in 2016 so they’re collector’s items now that can be used or stored how you like. If you’d like to use these on the course or range, you’ll have a lot of fun with them. Very reasonably priced at £250 with TW stamps!
Classic Golf Gear On Ebay – US
Scotty Cameron Circa 62 Putter $373.27
Putters don’t get much more classic than the iconic Scotty Cameron Circa 62 – still holding its value extremely well to this day. Be the envy of your foursome with this stunning putter.
Callaway US Open Staff Bag $450
This is actually a very good deal here on a rare 2008 US Open Callaway staff bag! Would you use it on the course or keep it in the office as a cool momento?
Nike Method Origin B1-01 Putter $240
It’s difficult to get your hands on Nike Method flat sticks these days and this classy Origin B1-01 looks in great condition and reasonably priced at $240.
Honma Rose Proto Irons $495
Despite being released in 2019, we can consider these a classic already. The Rose Proto irons are still some of the best looking blades out there and will be more and more difficult to get hold of as time passes. Grab them for under $500 from 3-PW – bargain!
Scotty Cameron 2016 Masters Headcover $199.99
This ultra-rare and quite beautiful Scotty Cameron headcover was made for the 2016 Masters. It has never been used so would make a brilliant collectable or headcover for your gamer – if you look after it.