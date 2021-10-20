Get $100 Off This Golf GPS Wristband - Thanks to a huge saving from Austad's Golf, you're getting a quality product for a great price

$100 Off This Golf GPS Wristband

At a mere $149.99, this deal is pretty much a steal. This BB5 wristband does what a GPS watch does, but in a less-confining way that’s slimmer and lighter. It takes up less space on a golfer’s wrist, and offers a digital tickertape-style readout that can be seen under bright sunlight. And it weighs just 1.23 ounces, so it’ll never bother you while you’re wearing it.

It displays distances to the front, center and back of the green on its bright 20×5-dot LED display and comes preloaded with more than 37,000 courses. We love that it automatically recognizes the course and hole you’re standing on, so you conveniently don’t need to mess with it at all.

It also measures your shot distances for you, has a step counter, tells the time, and is water resistant. Another thing we really like: The rubber wristband is interchangeable and offered in seven colors. With only four buttons for simplicity and sleekness, it looks futuristic.

Not yet convinced? Read our full GolfBuddy BB5 Wrist Band Review

Plus, unlike some of the best golf GPS watches, there are no subscriptions to buy. In GPS mode, its rechargeable battery lasts 20+ days as just a watch, and 10 hours in golf mode. So you can easily play two full 18-hole rounds before recharging it via its included USB charger. The band is offered in white, pink, teal, orange, lime and navy.

Though it originally debuted six years ago, its technology has remained current. Our editors still rate it as one of the best GolfBuddy rangefinders and the look is unique and fashionable to the point where other golfers will probably ask for a closer look. It also makes a great holiday gift.

