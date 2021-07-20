How To Get More Power In Your Golf Swing

Modern equipment is designed to help golfers of all levels hit the ball further than ever. So, if you’re struggling to do this, there’s a good chance you’re not only giving up yards to your opposition, but you’re scores are also suffering.

There can be many reasons why this is happening so it’s important to diagnose the root cause before setting off on an aimless distance quest.

Here, we run through some common issues and present solutions that will get you reaching your potential on the course.

1) The strike

Often, a lack of power is simply the result of a poor strike pattern. For all that clubs are more forgiving than ever, not finding the middle of the face on a consistent basis is going to cost you distance.

Most of the time, golfers don’t know this is their problem as their strike awareness is weak. Luckily, like most things in this sport, it can be worked at and improved.

Next time you’re at the range, just check where the ball has left a mark on the clubface. As long as you keep your bats clean, the strike location of each shot should be easy enough to spot. And if this isn’t the case, you can get tape on the internet that will tell you all you need to know.

Once you’ve identified your tendencies, you can start practising finding the centre more often and you’ll be amazed at the power difference.

2) Hit up on the ball

Another key to generating more power is hitting up on the ball with your driver – you will never achieve maximum distance if your angle of attack is negative with the big stick. It’s why launch angle and power are so closely linked.

It is, however, the only club in the bag where this approach will yield dividends. And to achieve it, most of the adjustments can be made in the set-up.

At address, make sure the ball is in line with your left heel – or even fractionally ahead – and tilt your spine to the right. (The opposite applies for left-handers.)

From here, you should be able to take your normal swing as you’ve preset the ideal launch conditions. It might take some time to recalibrate the swing to accommodate the new set-up position but it’ll be worth it when you’re ‘hitting bombs’.

3) Inefficient release

Finally, many golfers lose power as a result of how they release the club through impact. Flipping the hands over too much and too early will cost you precious yards as the loft presented is increased and the compression decreases.

With an iron in hand, the best players all have a similar look at impact, with the hands and grip ahead of the ball, creating that downward strike that not only helps them fly it further, but also gives them more control.

In order to implement this into your own game, practise by half-swinging and feeling like the left wrist is a little bowed approaching the ball. From there, turn through with the body and you’ll be able to get the club into a much more stable and powerful position.