I Discovered The Ideal Luxury Hotel Base For Aberdeen’s World-Renowned Links Courses

The golf

Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie Links) Par 71, 6,521 yards

The great golf around Aberdeen includes historic Murcar and Cruden Bay plus the two 21st-century newcomers at Trump International Golf Links.

The New course at Trump International is the latest addition to Aberdeen's enviable golf offering (Image credit: Jacob Sjoman)

But here I'm going to focus on Royal Aberdeen, which has long been a personal favourite of mine.

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I'd defy anyone to pick out a finer links stretch anywhere than the Balgownie's front nine. After playing down towards the North Sea on the 1st, you turn left to play along shallow valleys between dunes via rumpled fairways and rolling greens.

The 4th hole midway through Royal Aberdeen's superb front nine (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

It is spellbinding links golf, and a tough act for the back nine to follow, though it does an admirable job as you head home a touch further from the shore over slightly more elevated terrain.

Heading out, the superb short par-3 8th really stands out, playing in the opposite direction to much of the front nine to a narrow green encircled by ten hungry – and magnetic – bunkers.

Another view of the well-bunkered par-3 8th hole at Royal Aberdeen (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Marcliffe Hotel

Aberdeen's only AA five-star hotel to the south of the city and 20 minutes from the airport has enjoyed extensive recent investment.

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An aerial view of Marcliffe with the River Dee in the background (Image credit: Marcliffe)

Nearly half of its 42 rooms and suites have received a significant makeover centred around a bespoke Balmoral tartan created exclusively for the owners. The rooms are named after iconic Scottish castles including Balmoral and Crathes.

The Balmoral Suite at Marcliffe in Aberdeen (Image credit: Marcliffe)

This is an elegant place to stay, and to eat too, after even more significant investment earlier in 2026 in the light and airy Skylark Brasserie, where the extensive menu complements an informal, friendly ambience.

Marcliffe's superb Skylark Brasserie has enjoyed significant recent investment (Image credit: Conor Gault Photography)

With more development coming that might appeal further to golfers following the acquisition of the neighbouring Woodbank property, Marcliffe looks set to go from strength to strength as a golfing base.

Best deal

Marcliffe is becoming an ever more popular hotel with golfers visiting the highly regarded courses in and around the city, and works with Royal Aberdeen, Trump International, Cruden Bay and Murcar.

One of the Superior rooms at Marcliffe (Image credit: Marcliffe)

The Dinner, Bed and Breakfast package starts from £249 for solo occupancy and £329 for double occupancy. It includes an overnight stay in a Deluxe bedroom, a £55 per person dinner allowance in the Skylark Brasserie and a full Scottish breakfast next morning. Room upgrades are available for an additional cost.

Marcliffe, North Deeside Road, Pitfodels, Aberdeen, AB15 9YA

T: 01224 861000

E: info@marcliffe.com

W: marcliffe.com



(prices correct at time of publication in November 2026)