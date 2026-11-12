I Discovered The Ideal Luxury Hotel Base For Aberdeen’s World-Renowned Links Courses

The Granite City of Aberdeen offers many golfing treats. Jeremy Ellwood enjoys an autumn stay in the elegant Marcliffe to find out more

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The par-3 8th hole at Royal Aberdeen
Marcliffe is just 20 minutes from the renowned Balgownie Links at Royal Aberdeen
(Image credit: Kevin Murray)
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The golf

Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie Links) Par 71, 6,521 yards

The great golf around Aberdeen includes historic Murcar and Cruden Bay plus the two 21st-century newcomers at Trump International Golf Links.

The 7th hole at Trump New

The New course at Trump International is the latest addition to Aberdeen's enviable golf offering

(Image credit: Jacob Sjoman)

But here I'm going to focus on Royal Aberdeen, which has long been a personal favourite of mine.

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I'd defy anyone to pick out a finer links stretch anywhere than the Balgownie's front nine. After playing down towards the North Sea on the 1st, you turn left to play along shallow valleys between dunes via rumpled fairways and rolling greens.

The 4th hole at Royal Aberddeen

The 4th hole midway through Royal Aberdeen's superb front nine

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

It is spellbinding links golf, and a tough act for the back nine to follow, though it does an admirable job as you head home a touch further from the shore over slightly more elevated terrain.

Heading out, the superb short par-3 8th really stands out, playing in the opposite direction to much of the front nine to a narrow green encircled by ten hungry – and magnetic – bunkers.

The 8th hole at Royal Aberdeen

Another view of the well-bunkered par-3 8th hole at Royal Aberdeen

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Marcliffe Hotel

Aberdeen's only AA five-star hotel to the south of the city and 20 minutes from the airport has enjoyed extensive recent investment.

Aerial view of Marcliffe Hotel

An aerial view of Marcliffe with the River Dee in the background

(Image credit: Marcliffe)

Nearly half of its 42 rooms and suites have received a significant makeover centred around a bespoke Balmoral tartan created exclusively for the owners. The rooms are named after iconic Scottish castles including Balmoral and Crathes.

The Balrmoral Suite at Marcliffe

The Balmoral Suite at Marcliffe in Aberdeen

(Image credit: Marcliffe)

This is an elegant place to stay, and to eat too, after even more significant investment earlier in 2026 in the light and airy Skylark Brasserie, where the extensive menu complements an informal, friendly ambience.

Skylark Brasserie at Marcliffe

Marcliffe's superb Skylark Brasserie has enjoyed significant recent investment

(Image credit: Conor Gault Photography)

With more development coming that might appeal further to golfers following the acquisition of the neighbouring Woodbank property, Marcliffe looks set to go from strength to strength as a golfing base.

Best deal

Marcliffe is becoming an ever more popular hotel with golfers visiting the highly regarded courses in and around the city, and works with Royal Aberdeen, Trump International, Cruden Bay and Murcar.

Superior room at Marcliffe

One of the Superior rooms at Marcliffe

(Image credit: Marcliffe)

The Dinner, Bed and Breakfast package starts from £249 for solo occupancy and £329 for double occupancy. It includes an overnight stay in a Deluxe bedroom, a £55 per person dinner allowance in the Skylark Brasserie and a full Scottish breakfast next morning. Room upgrades are available for an additional cost.

Marcliffe, North Deeside Road, Pitfodels, Aberdeen, AB15 9YA
T: 01224 861000
E: info@marcliffe.com
W: marcliffe.com

(prices correct at time of publication in November 2026)

Jeremy Ellwood
Jeremy Ellwood
Contributing Editor

Jeremy Ellwood (Jezz) has worked in golf since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all the Top 100 plus 94 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified to compare our premier tracks. He has played over 1,100 courses in 35 countries, from remote nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to grand international resorts, hitting the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he'll be blissfully content.

Contact Jezz on X - @JezzEllwoodGolf

Jeremy is playing...

Driver: Ping G425 LST

3 wood: Srixon ZX

Hybrid: Ping G425

Irons 4- to 11-iron: Honma TWorld TW747Vx

Wedge: Ping Glide 54˚

Putter: Ping Fetch

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