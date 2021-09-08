Murrayshall Stay and Play Golf Review

Investment under new ownership in recent years has raised the bar at Murrayshall near Perth both on and off the course. We went to take a look...

Murrayshall Stay and Play Review

Since coming under new ownership five years ago, the country house estate with 28 holes of parkland golf at Murrayshall, three miles north-east of Perth above the Tay, has enjoyed over £2.5 million of investment to elevate the facilities both on and off the courses.

Those improvement works included all internal areas, bedrooms and suites, the introduction of an outdoor pursuits programme for guests and significant improvements to both golf courses, including some fairly extensive bunker work.

The main Murrayshall course plays around and below the hotel, parts of which date back to 1664. It offers great variety among its holes as the elevation changes ebb and flow. Things rise to a crescendo in the middle of the back nine, where the views are magnificent.

The par 3s are strong, with the delightful little 4th over water contrasting with the sterner 16th that plays along a back-nine ridge. Both nines rise away from the clubhouse and hotel early on before dropping back down.

The final drop comes via the testing par-5 17th, where precise play is required to navigate a route past the trees, before the demanding 200-yard finale.

You’ll certainly remember the sharp dogleg-right 9th along the entrance drive too, fittingly christened Devil’s Elbow.

Most will need to hold back off the tee before making the sharp-right turn, but bigger hitters might just be tempted to take on more than they can really chew across the corner.

The Lynedoch course



The Lynedoch course then comprises ten fine holes set a little higher up the slope at the foot of the hills. There are some excellent holes here, with narrower fairways adding to the challenge, and by offering an affordable ‘Lynedoch only’ membership. Murrayshall has been able to significantly increase the number of golfers on its books.

Excellent practice facilities complete the golf offering, with the floodlit driving range extending for 350 yards. It serves up one of the best backdrops anywhere for a spot of practice.

Away from the course

Off-course, Murrayshall forms the perfect base for all sorts of other pursuits on or around the Tay. The team at the resort is able to advise on, or organise, walking experiences – guided or otherwise – salmon fishing, paddleboarding, kayak tours and more for hotel guests.

If ambitious future plans for the resort come to fruition, a further £15 million investment over the next few years would see the addition of a new spa and leisure facility, an outdoor pursuits area, a new golf academy, an indoor games room, premium glamping units and lodges and an upgrade to a Toptracer range. Capacity would double from 40 to 80 rooms.

It’s already a great place to visit, but these proposed improvements would make a Murrayshall Stay and Play break an even more desirable experience.