What Are The Longest Holes In World Golf?

Many golfers will know the feeling of stepping onto the tee box, reading the yardage and thinking... help!

For most of us, that feeling presents itself on our local club's 500 yard par-5, but how would you feel if you stepped up to the tee box of a monster almost twice that length!

In this list, we share some of those colossal challenges, leaving you to decide how you would tackle what we believe to be some of the longest holes in world golf...

1. Hole 3 (1,097 yds) - Gunsan Country Club, South Korea

Let's start as we mean to go on... with a par 7 that measures over 1,000 yards!

The third hole on the Jeongeup course at Gunsan Country Club is an absolute behemoth. At 1,097 yards, you might think that this is just a test of power, but think again. With water all the way down the left side, and a few strategically placed bunkers, this daunting task requires perfect precision and your best ball-striking if you hope to escape with a respectable score.

2. Hole 7 (964 yds) - Satsuki Golf Club, Japan

Only marginally less terrifying is the seventh on the Sano Course, at Satsuki Golf Club. This Japanese giant measures at 964 yards, and also plays as a par 7. A couple of extra shots in the allowance provides only light relief, especially when you consider that every single par-3 on the course spans over 170 yards. Certainly not the day to hit a fat shot off the tee.

3. Hole 12 (841 yds) - Meadow Farms Golf Course, USA

We are heading Stateside with our next entry, to a course that boasts the longest hole in America. At 841 yards, the 12th hole at Meadow Farms Golf Course is almost split into three sections, with the entrance to the second two portions guarded by unfriendly water hazards.

A bunker lurks on either side of the green, and trees frame the right side of the entire hole, so accuracy is at a premium on this particularly punishing par 6.

4. 18th hole (803 yds) - Theodora Golf Club, Romania

Over to Romania now on our golfing juggernaut journey, and this time the 18th hole at Theodora Golf Club. Named 'The long way home', this hole is the final push for the weary golfer looking for the comfort of the clubhouse.

At 803 yards, however, you will need every ounce of your strength to keep your scorecard intact. This par 6 stretches towards an island green, because... well, why not?

If the challenge of reaching the green in five to maintain your green in regulation streak isn't challenging enough, be sure to be brave on approach so that you don't deposit a few last minute entries to the water around the green.

5. 15th hole (783 yds) - Penati Golf Resort, Slovakia

(Image credit: Penati Golf Resort)

Sticking to Europe, the 15th hole on the Nicklaus Legend Course at Penati Golf Resort is the shortest (it feels wrong to say it) of this list. At 783 yards from the back tees, the course actually provides a touch of mercy by offering an additional tee area. The hole can be played as the par-6 we outlined above, or a slightly more achievable (gulp!) 539 yard par 5.

Either way, you will need to negotiate two large waste bunkers looking to extract any wayward shots, while various smaller traps linger on approach to the green.

What about the tour courses?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the numbers might seem as if the pros are getting away lightly, the longest holes on tour are no cake walks.

The par-5 18th hole at Kapalua measures at 677 yards, and is the longest hole on the PGA Tour. While it may seem unfathomable, that hole actually represents a birdie opportunity for the best in the world. Xander Schauffele actually eagled it in the final round of the 2024 Sentry. Three shots... oh my!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the DP World Tour, the 16th hole at Green Eagle Golf Course in Germany represents the longest challenge. At 663 yards, this par 5 has taunted some very talented golfers over the years. As the host of the Porsche European Open, the Porsche Nord Course is also the longest on the DP World Tour.