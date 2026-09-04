Forget Internet Dating – I Need A Golf Matchmaking Service To Find Me A Playing Partner

Fortunately, I don't have to navigate the perilous terrain of the internet dating world as a happily married man, but I do still see value in a matchmaking service (of sorts).

As a golf club member, I tend to play with the same playing partners fairly regularly. That familiarity and camaraderie is great, but issues arise when that pool of players is, for whatever reason, unavailable.

There have been times in the busy summer months where holidays and other commitments have left me partnerless. As someone who really doesn't enjoy playing golf alone, this often means the opportunity to hit the fairways is squandered.

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But, what if there was a golf matchmaking service that allowed you to be paired with other like-minded golfers for the odd round here or there?

I'll start filling out my information and working on my profile picture...

I Need A Golf Matchmaking Service

"Hi, I'm Baz.

"I am an 'improving' high-handicap golfer on the cusp of breaking 90 (loosely speaking).

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"I like to enter competitions at the weekend, even though I have practically no chance of winning, and I tend to play fairly quickly as I can't stand slow play. Plodders need not apply.

"I'm in my mid-30s and I'd be willing to travel around the North of England for the right golf course".

I'm a catch, right? You can't honestly tell me you wouldn't swipe right for that profile.

Apologies for the poor attempt at sounding in touch with dating app lingo - I think it's right, but it could be left.

Anyway, we digress. The point I am trying to make is that this service could genuinely help other members in a similar position to find a partner for a round of golf when they need one.

By screening options before agreeing, you can, to an extent, limit the risk of having to spend four hours with someone you'd usually walk past with your head down to avoid.

I hate playing golf alone - I can't seem to motivate myself (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

We don't all, for whatever reason, have huge social circles within the club.

Perhaps there are little cliques that have formed over time, or maybe we don't spend enough time embracing the social scene there.

Some people are perfectly happy with their own social circle, but maybe they wouldn't mind the option of a brief rendezvous with a stranger on occasion. Get your mind out of the gutter!

I truly enjoy playing golf with new people. I do sometimes have reservations about booking on with any random two-ball and turning up on the first tee, partly due to unsavoury experiences in the past.

Lots of amateurs might think: What if they don't want me to join them? What if they are brilliant golfers and I slow them down? What if they are holding that space for someone else?

While I am certain most people would be very welcoming and encouraging, I have experienced scenarios before where a pair have cancelled their booking five minutes after I added myself and then rebooked 20 minutes later on a different slot. Rude.

Most of the time I have regular playing partners - but holidays and work commitments sometimes scupper plans (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

I'm a grown man, so I wasn't emotionally wounded by this - but I'm also drama-averse and I like an easy life.

I can't be bothered with the uncertainty, which is why sorting all of this out with the matchmaking system above would simplify the whole process.

Perhaps you could add an Uber-like star rating option at the end of the round, to warn others about unsavoury playing partners or catfishing bandits (dating meets golf jargon - check me out).

That's taking the initial concept a step far, but the rationale is sound. Help golfers to connect and you will improve the experience for many at your club.

So, have I convinced you? Let me know what you think in the comments below and share the red flags you would be wary of in someone's matchmaking service profile... asking for a friend.