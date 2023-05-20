As with most international golf trips, they all start in a gloomy England and the one little ray of hope that we all latch onto is the thought of playing in some glorious weather elsewhere in the world. It’s spring time as I sit writing this from the cold corner of my dark house, and the opportunity to jet off to the United States flew into my inbox. My eyes lit up. Before I knew it my bags were packed and I was setting off to London Heathrow terminal two where I would be meeting my partner in crime for the week, Kevin Murray, aptly nicknamed ‘Muzza’.

Having met Muzza in the airport lounge, I knew we were in for a good week. I had never been to a lounge in the airport before, it was all very exciting and a great way to kick start the getaway.

The big bird was airborne and America was in our sights. Such a great country to visit for golf. We touched down in Chicago and set off for our connecting flight to Savannah, something I was very excited about as Savannah Airport has been voted the best domestic airport in the United States. Once we touched down we headed through the airport to collect our luggage and on the way you pick up this aura and passion that the city has for golf and the historic RBC Heritage tournament they host year in year out. Posters were hung up everywhere you looked promoting golf and the airport even had a PGA superstore, perfect if you realised you’d forgotten something on the flight over or just to pick up gifts for friends and family.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Kevin Murray) (Image credit: Kevin Murray) (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

It was dark when we landed but we could tell, when we walked through Savannah airport, why it is the number one domestic airport in the United States, very clean, very pleasant and no hassle, just what every traveller likes, especially after a long journey to get there. Our day ‘on the road’ or ‘in the air’ in our case, came to an end as we arrived at our hotel for the next two nights: Mansion at Forsyth Park.

The service we received here was absolutely impeccable and I can’t recommend this place enough, if Savannah, Georgia, is on your bucket list of places to visit - and it should be - then definitely consider Mansion at Forsyth Park.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

Before heading over to Hilton Head Island I was able to get a quick nine holes in at The Club Savannah Harbour. A great course only a few minutes outside of the historic old city of Savannah and the perfect place to warm up your game post flight.

The drive to Hilton Head Island was very easy and as we got closer to our accommodation you could feel the excitement in the air building. It was RBC Heritage week so people from all over the States were arriving in anticipation for an excellent week of golf.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

Hilton Head Island is home to 22 golf courses and I was fortunate enough to play two of them and they were both spectacular. Not a blade of grass out of place. For one island, the variety of golf you have the opportunity to play is quite incredible. I took on Oyster Reef Golf Club and the Robert Trent Jones course at Palmetto Dunes. Both of these courses were in fantastic condition and had amazing scenery to match, I only wish I had more time out there to explore and play some more.

I managed 18 holes at Oyster Reef but only 9 nine holes at Palmetto Dunes but even driving back towards the clubhouse through the back nine at Palmetto Dunes you could see why it is ranked the 2nd best course on the Island. Oyster Reef Golf Club has by far the best club house restaurant I have been to. The food was as American as it comes, I had a BBQ pulled pork burger with seasoned fries, my mouth is watering just thinking about it. I highly recommend going there even just for lunch or dinner, whether you play golf or not - you won’t be disappointed.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Oyster Reef golf Club is one of the eight Heritage Golf courses on Hilton Head Island. It holds a spot in the Top 20 courses in all the Carolinas and is home to one of the most spectacular holes on the entire island. Hole 6, a par 3 is the Rees Jones designed signature hole playing 192 yards from the gold tees right at the back. The green is pressed up against the backdrop of Port Royal Sound which makes for a lovely view from tee to green.

When I played this hole, I wasn’t off the gold pegs so I wasn’t playing it at its full might, but it was playing into a mighty wind. 6-iron in hand I stepped up and hit a peach of a golf shot. Dialled in, the shot looked all over it. I spoke with the head pro before heading out onto the course and asked if there have been any hole-in-ones on the signature hole, he responded with “four”. The thought of making it five was now a major possibility as my ball landed on the dancefloor. At this point my playing partners and I couldn’t see the bottom of the pin. As we walked up to the green we could see that ball had come to rest about five foot from the hole. Now all I had to do was hole the birdie putt. It was a knee knocker left to right break and as I sent the ball on it’s way home doubt crossed my mind, “have I hit it hard enough” “did I allow for enough or too little break”. Finally the ball rattled into the hole for that sweet two. Definitely a highlight of that round for me.

Image 1 of 2 Tree Lined fairways at Oyster Reef (Image credit: Kevin Murray) 11th Hole, par 3, at Oyster Reef (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

My second round of golf was at Palmetto Dunes, another course apart of the Heritage collection, only this time I was playing the first nine holes. Before heading out it is important to fuel up properly so I grabbed a quick bite to eat in the form of a burger and fries and a very refreshing beverage called “The Arnold Palmer”. After lunch I was able to use the driving range which is the only range that features TopTracer technology on the island. Perfect for getting your yardages before teeing it up!

I managed to play the entire nine holes without a birdie and then we arrived at the signature hole. Number 10, a long par 5 made longer by the sea breeze sweeping in from the shoreline just beyond the green straight into our faces. The chances of a birdie here were slim but of course I had to play the signature hole. Bunkers peppering the right had side, swamp and OB to the left-hand side it was a scary tee shot but I found the fairway. I slowly knocked my ball up to the green in three shots now all I had to do was tap it in and I can walk away a happy man. Boom! I did it, after grafting for the entirety of the first nine holes I finally got the illusive birdie on the Signature hole 10.

Image 1 of 4 Monty at Palmetto Dunes (Image credit: Kevin Murray) Signature Hole 10 at Palmetto Dunes (Image credit: Kevin Murray) 8th Hole at Palmetto Dunes (Image credit: Kevin Murray) (Image credit: Kevin Murray )

We finished up at Palmetto Golf Club and headed back to Harbour Town Golf links to catch the final few holes of day two at the RBC Heritage and to finish up our time in Hilton Head. The island was experiencing a major buzz this entire week due to RBC Heritage golf tournament, which I was lucky enough to go and watch on the Thursday and Friday. If you can plan your golf trip around the time this event is on, whether you can get tickets or not, the island is electric and definitely worth visiting.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

There is so much more to see and do here away from golf...

On our first day we began by roaming the streets before heading to meet our walking guide at 10:30am, something I absolutely recommend doing, the guides are so passionate about their city and they have a wealth of knowledge. During our time prior to the tour we had a run in with none other than Mr Gary Barlow. I could not believe it, star struck and in a haze I just let him slip by; I’ll forever regret not asking for a quick photo with him (Gary if you’re reading this, lets play 9-holes).

Not only does Savannah boast a rich history from the first girls scouts group, to the filming of Forest Gump, it is also home to the most renowned restaurants. If what you’re after is a taste of good old southern food and hospitality, then Mrs Wilkes Dining Experience Is the place to go. This small, family run restaurant is a favourite amongst locals but has also hosted guests like Ryan Reynolds, Miles Teller and even Barack Obama. Make sure it is on your to-do list and make sure to arrive with plenty of time as the queue for this particular hot spot has been known to loop around the block.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

Once you have filled up from Mrs Wilkes, and believe me, you will be stuffed, you can take a stroll down to the river front where you can observe imports and exports coming up and down the river or explore all that JW Marriott has to offer with multiple museums spread along waterfront. Perhaps a picnic in the park is more your style, well Savannah has plenty of green space for you to choose from and if after all that food you fancy burning it off take a jog around the gorgeous Forsythe Park.

I will definitely be getting a flight booked to head back so I can not only play another handful of golf courses on Hilton Head Island but to also soak up and embrace all the history that Savannah exuberates. If it’s not on your bucket list of places to visit, it should be.