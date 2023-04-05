Who Is Viktor Hovland's Girlfriend?

Viktor Hovland (opens in new tab) has won three times on the PGA Tour and twice on the DP World Tour, whilst also appearing in the Ryder Cup for the first time in 2021 at Whistling Straits. He has also won two Hero World Challenge events in a row in 2021 and 2022. An undeniable star in the game, Hovland's next step is Major success but who is his girlfriend currently? Let's take a look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the moment we do not think Hovland has a girlfriend. He seems to keep his private life just that, private. On social media there is no mention of a girlfriend currently.

Hovland famously was one of only two players to not have a wife or girlfriend at the 2021 Ryder Cup and they seemed to have fun with that as both he and Matt Fitzpatrick were in photos from the gala dinner with all the wives and girlfriends of the European team as you can see above!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hovland is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and whilst there he competed on the golf team with great success, including winning the 2018 U.S. Amateur title, a highly prestigious award. At college, it seems he was ultra focused on his golf and we are yet to confirm if he had a girlfriend whilst at OSU.

For more content on the Norwegian, take a look at our specific Viktor Hovland what's in the bag (opens in new tab) page, or get to know his caddie Shay Knight (opens in new tab) a little better as well.