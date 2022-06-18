Who Is Patrick Rodgers' Caddie?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Patrick Rodgers enjoyed a hugely successful amateur career. Playing college golf at Standford University, he claimed 11 titles and actually tied the record set by Tiger Woods. In early 2014, he was the number one ranked amateur in world, a position he held for 16 weeks.

Turning professional that year, Rodgers hasn't quite lived up to the college hype, but has still enjoyed a successful career. Here, we get to know his experienced caddie, Shane Joel.

O'Meara and Joel at the 2013 US Senior Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it is unclear as to when Rodgers and Joel started working together, we believe it was around the start of 2022, with the experienced caddie previously working with the likes of Mark O'Meara.

Such was the good work that Joel did with O'Meara that the Australian was actually linked with Tiger Woods. This came after the 15-time Major winner fired long time caddie, Steve Williams.

Speaking in 2011, O’Meara, Woods’ friend, made the recommendation of Joel, with Woods stating: “There's nobody I've committed to. Mark was nice enough to talk to me about it and said that Shane is available if I so choose. But going to this major championship, I'm focused on this. After this event, I'll sit down and really look at it hopefully going to the playoffs.”

Na Yeon Choi of South Korea celebrates her four-stroke victory with Joel at the 2012 US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending South Brisbane University, Joel holds a handicap of 4, with the Australian playing cricket when he grew up. Along with caddying for O'Meara, he notes his highlights as caddying for Major winners on both the LPGA and Champions Tour.