Who Is Patrick Rodgers' Caddie?
Get to know Patrick Rodgers' caddie, Shane Joel, a little bit better
Patrick Rodgers enjoyed a hugely successful amateur career. Playing college golf at Standford University, he claimed 11 titles and actually tied the record set by Tiger Woods. In early 2014, he was the number one ranked amateur in world, a position he held for 16 weeks.
Turning professional that year, Rodgers hasn't quite lived up to the college hype, but has still enjoyed a successful career. Here, we get to know his experienced caddie, Shane Joel.
Although it is unclear as to when Rodgers and Joel started working together, we believe it was around the start of 2022, with the experienced caddie previously working with the likes of Mark O'Meara.
Such was the good work that Joel did with O'Meara that the Australian was actually linked with Tiger Woods. This came after the 15-time Major winner fired long time caddie, Steve Williams.
Speaking in 2011, O’Meara, Woods’ friend, made the recommendation of Joel, with Woods stating: “There's nobody I've committed to. Mark was nice enough to talk to me about it and said that Shane is available if I so choose. But going to this major championship, I'm focused on this. After this event, I'll sit down and really look at it hopefully going to the playoffs.”
Attending South Brisbane University, Joel holds a handicap of 4, with the Australian playing cricket when he grew up. Along with caddying for O'Meara, he notes his highlights as caddying for Major winners on both the LPGA and Champions Tour.
