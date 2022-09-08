Who Is K.H. Lee's Caddie?
We take a look at who currently carries the bag for South Korean professional K.H. Lee.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Who Is K.H. Lee's Caddie?
A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, K.H. Lee became one of very few players to win the same event two years in a row at the 2022 Byron Nelson. Thanks to a final round 63 he beat Jordan Spieth by one stroke and the man who was on the bag for that victory, and continues today is Daniel Parratt.
We are unsure when the pair started working together and why but we do know Parratt used to caddie for An Byeong-hun, another South Korean in 2020 so maybe the Korean connection is how Parratt and Lee met.
Parratt's profile as a caddie certainly grew back in 2020 as he and fellow caddie Jamie Lane (Bernd WIesberger's bagman), produced a series of videos alongside Titleist. Called Team Titleist Talks, the pair would answer a number of questions on caddying on subjects like should caddies be allowed to use distance devices in tournament play, and tips for amateurs to improve their course management.
Another player Parratt has caddied for is Calum Hill and the pair seemed to have success right away. In just the 3rd event working together, at the 2021 Cazoo Classic, Hill won his first DP World Tour event.
“He was caddying for Sam Burns at the Scottish Open, which was the first time I met him (Parratt). We were partnered the first two rounds,” said Hill to The Scotsman.
“I had a change of caddie and he was on my radar as someone with a good bit of experience, old enough to have that but young enough to relate to. It seems like a really good fit and I’m enjoying my time with him.”
We are yet to confirm why the pair stopped working together but right now Parratt is on the bag for Lee and with the success they have had, this might not change for a while.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Titleist TSR3 Fairway Wood Review
With a completely redesigned head and more moveable weight options, the TSR3 could well be the most complete fairway wood on the market
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Titleist TSR4 Driver Review
In this Titleist TSR4 Driver review, Neil Tappin tests this compact, 430cc model, up against the TaylorMade Stealth Plus to see how the performance compares
By Neil Tappin • Published