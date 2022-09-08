Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is K.H. Lee's Caddie?

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, K.H. Lee became one of very few players to win the same event two years in a row at the 2022 Byron Nelson. Thanks to a final round 63 he beat Jordan Spieth by one stroke and the man who was on the bag for that victory, and continues today is Daniel Parratt.

We are unsure when the pair started working together and why but we do know Parratt used to caddie for An Byeong-hun, another South Korean in 2020 so maybe the Korean connection is how Parratt and Lee met.

Parratt's profile as a caddie certainly grew back in 2020 as he and fellow caddie Jamie Lane (Bernd WIesberger's bagman), produced a series of videos alongside Titleist. Called Team Titleist Talks, the pair would answer a number of questions on caddying on subjects like should caddies be allowed to use distance devices in tournament play, and tips for amateurs to improve their course management.

Another player Parratt has caddied for is Calum Hill and the pair seemed to have success right away. In just the 3rd event working together, at the 2021 Cazoo Classic, Hill won his first DP World Tour event.

“He was caddying for Sam Burns at the Scottish Open, which was the first time I met him (Parratt). We were partnered the first two rounds,” said Hill to The Scotsman.

“I had a change of caddie and he was on my radar as someone with a good bit of experience, old enough to have that but young enough to relate to. It seems like a really good fit and I’m enjoying my time with him.”

We are yet to confirm why the pair stopped working together but right now Parratt is on the bag for Lee and with the success they have had, this might not change for a while.