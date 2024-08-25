Who Is Jiyai Shin's Caddie?
Keisuke Nakagawa is the Korean star's latest caddie - here's what we know about him
Two-time Major winner Jiyai Shin is the most successful Korean golfer of all time, and, after turning professional in 2005 had amassed 62 wins by the 2024 AIG Women’s Open.
During the Major, Shin took an overnight lead into the final round as she looked to add yet another title to her long list of career highlights. Shin had Keisuke Nakagawa on the bag at the Old Course, St Andrews Major, but he's a relatively recent appointment.
For much of Shin's early career, including her maiden Major victory at the 2008 Women’s Open, Shin had Dean Herden alongside her, but that all changed in 2011 when he began caring for his ill mother, leaving Australian Shaun Clews to step in. However, by the time Shin claimed her second Major title in 2012, again at the Women’s Open, she had Florian Rodriguez alongside her.
A dozen years after that triumph, Shin had the chance to make it a hat-trick of titles at the event with a one-shot lead after three rounds, this time with Nakagawa by her side.
Information on the caddie is scarce, although it appears he had an amateur playing career on the Japan Golf Tour after attending Meitoku Gijuku High School in Susaki.
Nakagawa has previously been successful as Min Young Lee's caddie, and he accompanied her during her victory at the 2018 Daikin Orchid Ladies Golf Tournament. He was also her caddie throughout the 2019 season.
Nakagawa has been seen caddying for Shin at various points in 2024, and as the final round of the AIG Women’s Open commenced, he was on the verge of surely the biggest success of his caddying career, with Shin demonstrating once again why she’s one of the best players of her era.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
AIG Women's Open Leaderboard: Jiyai Shin And Lilia Vu Tied As Ko And Korda Chase
The battle to land the final Major of the season is going right down to the wire during round four of the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Alexa Pano Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Alexa Pano is making her mark in the professional game after a brilliant amateur career – here are 20 things you may not know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Alexa Pano Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Alexa Pano is making her mark in the professional game after a brilliant amateur career – here are 20 things you may not know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jiyai Shin Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Korean Pro Golfer
Discover more about successful Korean pro golfer Ji-yai Shin via these facts regarding her life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jenny Shin Facts: 16 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Golfer
Get to know the South Korean one-time LPGA Tour winner, Jenny Shin, a bit better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Alison Lee Facts: 17 Things You Didn't Know About The American Pro
Get to know one of the most popular players on the LPGA Tour
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Yuka Saso’s Caddie?
The Japanese star has a vastly experienced caddie on her bag
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Atthaya Thitikul’s Caddie?
Get to know the Thai star's looper, Banpot Bunpisansaree
By Michael Weston Published
-
Lottie Woad Facts: 16 Things To Know About The World No.1 Amateur Golfer
Lottie Woad is currently the best female amateur golfer in the world. Get to know her impressive career so far better with these facts...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Who Is Jin Young Ko's Caddie? Meet David Brooker
Jin Young Ko has worked with veteran caddie David Brooker for several years - here is what we know about him
By Joel Kulasingham Published