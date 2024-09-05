Who Has The Most Holes-In-One In PGA Tour History?
Some of the great PGA Tour players of recent times have not had anywhere near as many holes-in-one as the two record holders
It's the highlight of a round of golf, and can often by the highlight of a career if a player can manage to get a hole-in-one on the PGA Tour, but who has had the most?
Yes, there's a bit of luck about whether the ball actually drops into the hole, as witnessed by the fact the great Tiger Woods only has two official PGA Tour holes-in-one during his illustrious career.
That memorable hole-in-one at the 1997 WM Phoenix Open came a year after Tiger's first on the PGA Tour at the Greater Milwaukee Open, but despite landing 15 Major titles Woods could only hit those two aces.
Phil Mickelson has been one of the more successful hole-in-one makers, getting five over his long PGA Tour career, while Jordan Spieth has four, Justin Thomas three, Scottie Scheffler two and Rory McIlroy just the one!
But even Mickelson's five is just half of what the most prolific hole-in-one makers have made as they share top spot in the PGA Tour record books.
As Australian Robert Allenby and American Hal Sutton both made 10 holes-in-one on the PGA Tour, that's three more than a group of six players who are next best with seven.
Stuart Cink and Jim Furyk are among another half dozen players with six, while Mickelson is joined by 20 other players to have drained five aces on the PGA Tour.
Funnily enough, the duo's mark is the same as Miguel Angel Jimenez's DP World Tour record as he secured his 10th hole-in-one at Wentworth in 2022.
Most holes-in-one on the PGA Tour (since 1983)
- 10 Robert Allenby
- 10 Hal Sutton
- 7 Scott Brown
- 7 Greg Chalmers
- 7 Scott Hoch
- 7 Corey Pavin
- 7 Bob Tway
- 7 Willie Wood
- 6 Stewart Cink
- 6 Jim Furyk
- 6 Charles Howell III
- 6 Davis Love III
- 6 Rocco Mediate
- 6 Larry Rinker
- 5 Dave Barr
- 5 Mark Brooks
- 5 Mark Calcavecchia
- 5 Russ Cochran
- 5 Glen Day
- 5 Jay Delsing
- 5 Mike Donald
- 5 Lucas Glover
- 5 Matt Kuchar
- 5 Justin Leonard
- 5 Steve Lowery
- 5 Shigeki Maruyama
- 5 Billy Mayfair
- 5 Phil Mickelson
- 5 Ryan Moore
- 5 Gil Morgan
- 5 Steve Pate
- 5 Kenny Perry
- 5 Chez Reavie
- 5 Loren Roberts
- 5 Shawn Stefani
Hal Sutton's holes-in-one on the PGA Tour
- 2003 Charles Schwab Challenge
- 2001 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- 2000 WGC-NEC Invitational
- 1998 Wyndham Championship
- 1996 Sanderson Farms Championship
- 1992 Northern Telecom Open
- 1990 Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic
- 1988 WM Phoenix Open
- 1985 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- 1985 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Hal Sutton enjoyed a stellar start to his PGA Tour career, being crowned Rookie of the Year in his debut season in 1982 in what was a warning to the rest of the tour.
As in 1983, Sutton won the PGA Championship, topped the PGA Tour Money List and was also named PGA Tour Player of the Year.
Sutton had to wait until 1985 for his first PGA Tour hole-in-one, then made two in the same season, then regularly hit them every few years until his last in 2003.
Robert Allenby's holes-in-one on the PGA Tour
- 2016 American Express
- 2013 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- 2011 AT&T National
- 2010 WGC-CA Championship
- 2008 RBC Heritage
- 2006 Deutsche Bank Championship
- 2005 Buick Open
- 2003 PGA Championship
- 2002 SEI Pennsylvania Classic
- 2001 Shriners Children's Open
Australian Allenby was remarkably consistent in his hole-in-one hitting after bagging his first at the 2001 Shriners Children's Open.
He hit one in three straight years and in five of six years from 01-06 and all 10 of them eventually came in a span if 15 years on the PGA Tour - that's some record.
