Who Has The Most Holes-In-One In PGA Tour History?

It's the highlight of a round of golf, and can often by the highlight of a career if a player can manage to get a hole-in-one on the PGA Tour, but who has had the most?

Yes, there's a bit of luck about whether the ball actually drops into the hole, as witnessed by the fact the great Tiger Woods only has two official PGA Tour holes-in-one during his illustrious career.

That memorable hole-in-one at the 1997 WM Phoenix Open came a year after Tiger's first on the PGA Tour at the Greater Milwaukee Open, but despite landing 15 Major titles Woods could only hit those two aces.

Phil Mickelson has been one of the more successful hole-in-one makers, getting five over his long PGA Tour career, while Jordan Spieth has four, Justin Thomas three, Scottie Scheffler two and Rory McIlroy just the one!

But even Mickelson's five is just half of what the most prolific hole-in-one makers have made as they share top spot in the PGA Tour record books.

As Australian Robert Allenby and American Hal Sutton both made 10 holes-in-one on the PGA Tour, that's three more than a group of six players who are next best with seven.

Stuart Cink and Jim Furyk are among another half dozen players with six, while Mickelson is joined by 20 other players to have drained five aces on the PGA Tour.

Funnily enough, the duo's mark is the same as Miguel Angel Jimenez's DP World Tour record as he secured his 10th hole-in-one at Wentworth in 2022.

Most holes-in-one on the PGA Tour (since 1983)

10 Robert Allenby

10 Hal Sutton

7 Scott Brown

7 Greg Chalmers

7 Scott Hoch

7 Corey Pavin

7 Bob Tway

7 Willie Wood

6 Stewart Cink

6 Jim Furyk

6 Charles Howell III

6 Davis Love III

6 Rocco Mediate

6 Larry Rinker

5 Dave Barr

5 Mark Brooks

5 Mark Calcavecchia

5 Russ Cochran

5 Glen Day

5 Jay Delsing

5 Mike Donald

5 Lucas Glover

5 Matt Kuchar

5 Justin Leonard

5 Steve Lowery

5 Shigeki Maruyama

5 Billy Mayfair

5 Phil Mickelson

5 Ryan Moore

5 Gil Morgan

5 Steve Pate

5 Kenny Perry

5 Chez Reavie

5 Loren Roberts

5 Shawn Stefani

Hal Sutton's holes-in-one on the PGA Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2003 Charles Schwab Challenge

2001 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

2000 WGC-NEC Invitational

1998 Wyndham Championship

1996 Sanderson Farms Championship

1992 Northern Telecom Open

1990 Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic

1988 WM Phoenix Open

1985 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1985 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hal Sutton enjoyed a stellar start to his PGA Tour career, being crowned Rookie of the Year in his debut season in 1982 in what was a warning to the rest of the tour.

As in 1983, Sutton won the PGA Championship, topped the PGA Tour Money List and was also named PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Sutton had to wait until 1985 for his first PGA Tour hole-in-one, then made two in the same season, then regularly hit them every few years until his last in 2003.

Robert Allenby's holes-in-one on the PGA Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2016 American Express

2013 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

2011 AT&T National

2010 WGC-CA Championship

2008 RBC Heritage

2006 Deutsche Bank Championship

2005 Buick Open

2003 PGA Championship

2002 SEI Pennsylvania Classic

2001 Shriners Children's Open

Australian Allenby was remarkably consistent in his hole-in-one hitting after bagging his first at the 2001 Shriners Children's Open.

He hit one in three straight years and in five of six years from 01-06 and all 10 of them eventually came in a span if 15 years on the PGA Tour - that's some record.