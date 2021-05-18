The Texan made his first golf ball change in a long time at last week's AT&T Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth Explains Golf Ball Switch

Jordan Spieth changed his golf ball for the first time in over four years at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, just a week before he seeks to complete the Career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship.

The Texan moved into the 2021 Titleist Pro V1x, having used an older model for a number of years, after discovering more spin around the greens and added ball speed and launch in the longer clubs.

He finished T9th for another solid result.

Spieth has recorded a win and six top-10s in 10 starts on Tour so far in 2021, an incredible comeback after an indifferent few years.

The three-time Major winner will seek to add the Wanamaker Trophy to his collection that contains a Green Jacket, Claret Jug and a US Open trophy.

“I’m trying to optimise launch conditions through the bag. For me, the 2021 Pro V1x, I get more spin around the greens,” Spieth said of his golf ball switch.

“It’s softer, spinnier around the greens with my short game shots.

Related: PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

“And then when I went up the bag, I started to get a little bit higher launch, but it didn’t add spin in the long clubs. It just added ball speed and launch.

“So it’s a little higher window, but it just looks like it’s screaming through the air.

“And then from the 7-iron on down, I didn’t see much difference in the full shots, just like I said more action around the greens.

“I’m trying to just hit optimal windows and if I can gain – really, in my long clubs – just a little bit better peak height with a little bit faster ball speed, it actually helps fill my gaps a little bit easier.

“And then it’s just coming down – it has the potential to come down a little bit softer, which is obviously important.

“But I’m not seeing a massive difference through kind of that mid iron into short iron.

“And I still can hit each shot that I want to with the scoring clubs.

“So being able to tee off and all you do is change the ball and it’s actually in a similar window that’s going 3-4 yards further, that’s nice.

“And then when I get to the scoring range clubs, I feel like if anything, I just have the ability to hit an even softer shot if I want to. But the rest of them were all still there.”

Related: Jordan Spieth What’s in the bag?