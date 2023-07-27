More Joint Events Would Be 'Really Beneficial' For Golf - Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda recently attended Wimbledon, and thinks joint Major Championships, as seen in tennis, could work
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Nelly Korda believes golf could follow a similar format to tennis and hold more joint events, something that would be “really beneficial for the sport”.
The world number two, who enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon before winning the individual title at the Aramco Team Series – London, has been speaking ahead of the Evian Championship, the penultimate women’s Major Championship of the season.
“This year we'll have the Grand Thornton Invitational at Naples that's going to be a joint event with the men, 16 teams, which is a very unique and fun format,” said the American.
“I think any single time we can be joined with the men I think that's going to bring in more viewership. I think it's never going to be bad for the game of golf. I feel like it's just going to continue to grow it.
“So when we do have these opportunities to continue to help growing the game and getting people interested when it comes to just kids to adults, I think that's going to be really fun for us and also pretty crucial to continue growing this game.”
Asked whether she felt hosting joint Majors would be the “cherry on top”, Korda said that would represent more of a challenge.
“It's a lot harder for golf versus tennis, but I know that we've had the U.S. Women's Open back-to-back weeks at Pinehurst that one year Michelle [Wie, 2014] won.”
The 24-year-old arrives in France in good form following her victory at the Centurion Club, and she’s feeling relaxed after taking in some sights around Europe.
Visits to Prague, where she spent time with her grandparents, and Switzerland, have helped her to unwind ahead of a busy stretch in the women’s golf calendar, with the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath just around the corner.
“It's tough to come off an injury and straight into two Majors at two demanding golf courses,” said Korda, who was suffering with lower back problems earlier in the year.
“It was nice to see through the pretty brutal conditions in London that I played well. It was just a nice reassurance that the hard work is paying off.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
9 Things You Didn't Know About Hyo-Joo Kim
Get to know Hyo-Joo Kim a little better with these nine facts
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About Allisen Corpuz
Learn more about American golfer Allisen Corpuz with these facts
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Nasa Hataoka
Learn more about Japanese golfer Nasa Hataoka with these facts
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
11 Things You Didn't Know About Bailey Tardy
Here are 11 facts about American professional golfer, Bailey Tardy
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Angel Yin
We get to know Angel Yin a little better with these 10 facts on her.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Who Is Rose Zhang's Caddie?
Zhang has been partnered with the experienced Jason Gilroyed since her professional debut in June 2023
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About Maja Stark
We get to know the Swedish professional golfer a little better with these eight facts.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Linn Grant
How well do you know the Swedish professional golfer? Here are 10 facts on the rising star.
By Sam Tremlett • Published