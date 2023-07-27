More Joint Events Would Be 'Really Beneficial' For Golf - Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda recently attended Wimbledon, and thinks joint Major Championships, as seen in tennis, could work

Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda arrives at the Evian Championship in good form
Nelly Korda believes golf could follow a similar format to tennis and hold more joint events, something that would be “really beneficial for the sport”.

The world number two, who enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon before winning the individual title at the Aramco Team Series – London, has been speaking ahead of the Evian Championship, the penultimate women’s Major Championship of the season.

“This year we'll have the Grand Thornton Invitational at Naples that's going to be a joint event with the men, 16 teams, which is a very unique and fun format,” said the American.

“I think any single time we can be joined with the men I think that's going to bring in more viewership. I think it's never going to be bad for the game of golf. I feel like it's just going to continue to grow it.

“So when we do have these opportunities to continue to help growing the game and getting people interested when it comes to just kids to adults, I think that's going to be really fun for us and also pretty crucial to continue growing this game.”

Asked whether she felt hosting joint Majors would be the “cherry on top”, Korda said that would represent more of a challenge.

“It's a lot harder for golf versus tennis, but I know that we've had the U.S. Women's Open back-to-back weeks at Pinehurst that one year Michelle [Wie, 2014] won.”

The 24-year-old arrives in France in good form following her victory at the Centurion Club, and she’s feeling relaxed after taking in some sights around Europe.

Visits to Prague, where she spent time with her grandparents, and Switzerland, have helped her to unwind ahead of a busy stretch in the women’s golf calendar, with the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath just around the corner.

“It's tough to come off an injury and straight into two Majors at two demanding golf courses,” said Korda, who was suffering with lower back problems earlier in the year.

“It was nice to see through the pretty brutal conditions in London that I played well. It was just a nice reassurance that the hard work is paying off.”

