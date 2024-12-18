English Pro Fined And Suspended For Breaching DP World Tour’s Integrity Program

English pro, Marco Penge has been sanctioned by the DP World Tour for "breaching the PGA European Tour’s Integrity Program."

Penge, who was promoted to the DP World Tour after winning the Challenge Tour in 2023, was found to have "placed bets on multiple golf events" - although it is not know which tournaments or when they were.

The European Tour also clarified that the 26-year-old did not bet on himself or on the progress of tournaments during days when he was participating.

But, as a result of his misdemeanour, Penge has been fined £2,000 and suspended from the tour for three months. However, one month has been suspended for up to a year pending further breaches of Regulation 3(a)(i)*.

Said regulation states that "No Covered Person shall either directly or indirectly bet or instruct any other person to bet on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any professional or elite amateur golf event anywhere in the world."

Marco Penge holds up the Challenge Tour's Road To Mallorca trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement from the Wentworth-based circuit, it said: "The DP World Tour announced today that DP World Tour member Marco Penge has been sanctioned for breaching the PGA European Tour’s Integrity Programme.

"An Independent Disciplinary Panel found that the Englishman placed bets on multiple golf events in breach of Regulation 3(a)(i)* of the Programme.

"Penge did not bet on himself or on the progress of tournaments during days when he was participating, leading the panel to find that the integrity of such events had not been compromised."

The Englishman, who retained his DP World Tour status in South Korea at the final regular event of last term by finishing T22nd, began his suspension on December 13, 2024 and will return to action from mid-February - likely at the South African Open towards the end of the month.

The DP World Tour's statement continued: "The Disciplinary Panel found that Penge’s immediate admission of breach and co-operation throughout the investigation warranted mitigation reflected in the eventual sanction imposed."

Marco Penge hits driver at the 2024 Genesis Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The current World No.414's most recent event was the Australian Open where he finished T27th after beginning the week with a round of 67 and ending it with a 75.

Penge had begun his 2025 campaign attempting to improve on 19 missed cuts in 28 events the year before. His best result of the 2023-24 term was a T4th at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship, while he also managed a T12th at the Irish Open in September.