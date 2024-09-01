Every LET Order Of Merit Winner Since 1979

The LET has had an Order of Merit in place since its first season in 1979, and over the years, the award has employed different systems to determine the winner.

For the first 20 years, the player who earned the most money over the season took the honor, but that changed in 2000 with the introduction of a points system.

It proved relatively short-lived, with the money list once again being used between 2005 and 2017 before a points system was reintroduced in 2018, and which is still used today.

The first LET Order of Merit winner was Scot Catherine Panton, who claimed the honor thanks to earning £4,965 from the circuit's 18 events in 1979.

By the final year of the Order of Merit's first spell where money earned was the crucial metric, Laura Davies claimed the prize thanks to having earned £204,522 in the 1999 season - one of a record six Order of Merit wins for the English player.

The first year with the points system, which came in 2000, saw Swede Sophie Gustafson take the honor, the first of four times in nine years she was named Order of Merit winner.

Dane Iben Tinning then won €204,672 in 2005 to win in the Order of Merit's first year back using the money list, before Georgia Hall won €368,935 12 years later in the final year before it reverted back to a points system. For the record, Hall then won it again in the first year the points system came back.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Georgia Hall won the Order of Merit in 2017 and 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nowadays, points earned on the LET count towards the season-long Race to Costa Del Sol rankings, culminating in the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana, which offers the final chance to earn points before the winner is crowned.

Below is the list of every LET Order of Merit winner since 1979.

Every LET Order Of Merit Winner Since 1979

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winner Points/Prize Money 1979 Catherine Panton £4,965 1980 Muriel Thomson £8,008 1981 Jenny Lee Smith £13,518 1982 Jenny Lee Smith £12,551 1983 Muriel Thomson £9,225 1984 Dale Reid £28,239 1985 Muriel Thomson £21,735 1986 Laura Davies £37,500 1987 Dale Reid £53,815 1988 Marie-Laure de Lorenzi £109,360 1989 Marie-Laure de Lorenzi £77,534 1990 Trish Johnson £83,043 1991 Corinne Dibnah £89,058 1992 Laura Davies £66,333 1993 Karen Lunn £81,266 1994 Liselotte Neumann £102,750 1995 Annika Sorenstam £130,324 1996 Laura Davies £110,880 1997 Alison Nicholas £94,590 1998 Helen Alfredsson £125,975 1999 Laura Davies £204,522 2000 Sophie Gustafson 8,777 points 2001 Raquel Carriedo 10,661 points 2002 Paula Marti 6,589 points 2003 Sophie Gustafson 917.95 points 2004 Laura Davies 777.26 points 2005 Iben Tinning €204,672 2006 Laura Davies €471,727 2007 Sophie Gustafson €222,081 2008 Gwladys Nocera €391,840 2009 Sophie Gustafson €281,315 2010 Lee-Anne Pace €339,518 2011 Ai Miyazato €363,080 2012 Carlota Ciganda €251,290 2013 Suzann Pettersen €518,448 2014 Charley Hull €263,097 2015 Shanshan Feng €399,213 2016 Beth Allen €313,079 2017 Georgia Hall €368,935 2018 Georgia Hall 667.73 points 2019 Esther Henseleit 743.06 points 2020 Emily Kristine Pedersen 1249.35 points 2021 Atthaya Thitikul 3591.96 points 2022 Linn Grant 3624.91 points 2023 Trichat Cheenglab 1966.52 points

Most LET Order Of Merit Wins